JEMEZ PUEBLO — A crew of five teens and young adults from Jemez Pueblo made their way to the Jemez River on Wednesday to help clear a riverbank of invasive plants.
Beads of sweat dripped down 18-year-old Antuane Lucero’s face as he helped move freshly cut logs and debris.
“I always had an interest in being out here after growing up in the reservation,” Lucero said, standing beside the river. “I remember coming out here with my friends, even my dad as well as siblings, and I just really fell in love with wildlife.”
Lucero said he would explore the backroads of Jemez Pueblo when he was a kid. He swam in the river, fished in the ditches and hiked to Owl Springs, northwest of the pueblo.
Now he and his crewmates are a part of the Forest Stewards Youth Corps working to restore New Mexico’s forests and watersheds.
Offered through the nonprofit Forest Stewards Guild, the corps provides young people ages 15 to 26 a chance to learn about conservation while working in the field — and earning money. Crew members earn $16 an hour for the summer program and $17 an hour for a fall program, according to the guild’s website. The program is funded through donations from the New Mexico Youth Conservation Corps Commission, the Cibola and Santa Fe national forests and the Taos Ski Valley Foundation.
The program started in June with a three-day training at Glorieta Adventure Camps southeast of Santa Fe, where participants learned about ecology, natural history and natural resource management. The group of 24 teens and young adults then returned to their communities to work on projects in U.S. Forest Service ranger districts, including Coyote, Las Vegas, Mount Taylor and Mountainair, and at Jemez Pueblo.
The Jemez Pueblo crew members said they have learned to collect soil and water samples to properly clear a trail and to build a drinking water source for wildlife.
“The goal is to give them a full experience so that they can discover their passion and use this as a stepping stone to find a career path that they love,” said Cora Stewart, the Forest Stewards Guild’s Southwest field coordinator.
Even if the young workers don’t find a career path in conservation, Stewart said, she hopes they will take home new knowledge and use it to take care of their communities.
Since the program began about 20 years ago, it has trained more than 750 rural youth from Northern New Mexico, and many have attained college degrees and had successful careers in the field, the Forest Stewards Guild said in a news release.
The Jemez Pueblo crew spent Wednesday morning removing Russian olive trees — a nonnative, invasive plant that is considered a nuisance in most of New Mexico.
Workers with the pueblo’s Natural Resource Department chopped down the trees as crew members moved logs out of the way and brushed an herbicide on the remaining stumps so they won’t grow back.
Russian olives grow quickly in dense groves along the Jemez River where native plants would normally thrive. Crew members said the trees absorb large amounts of water from the river, impeding local vegetation and harming wildlife and farmers.
Many members of Jemez Pueblo are subsistence farmers who rely on the river to grow crops and feed their families, Lucero said.
Raeanne Gachupin, 20, the crew’s leader, said she joined the corps because she needed to complete an internship for school and also wanted to become a role model for other women who want to work in wildlife conservation.
“I thought I was going to get judged a lot by these guys, being a girl, but they support me,” Gachupin said. “I think it’s just the girls around here are terrified to take that risk because they think they’re gonna get put down or talked about.”
Gachupin said she initially wanted to be a crew member, but when they told her about the option to be a leader, she accepted the position, which helped her build leadership skills and develop strong connections with her crewmates.
She isn’t sure if she wants to go into conservation work when she is done with the program, she said, but hopes others will give it a try.
Kyla Magdalena, 18, said she initially had concerns about doing work some people might consider a “man’s job,” but she took a chance and fell in love with it.
Magdalena joined the corps because she wanted to follow in her brother’s footsteps and work for the pueblo’s Natural Resource Department, she said, adding her brother works as geographic information system technician for the department, collecting data to create maps of the vast landscape surrounding Jemez Pueblo.
“It’s a great opportunity, especially here in Jemez,” Magdalena said of the youth program.
Magdalena and Lucero said they want to take part in the Forest Stewards Guild’s fall program as well, in which crew members will learn to maintain forests to reduce the risk of wildfires. They will get to learn how to operate a chain saw and gain certification that allows them to conduct prescribed burns.
Both said they want to continue to make a positive impact on the environment and keep their traditions alive.
“Without this land and all the natural things, we wouldn’t have what we have today,” Lucero said. “It’s really important to keep that in mind because it’s just what made us who we are.”