Diego Ortiz is proof that a smile really can make a difference.
The 16-year-old student at Santa Fe High School said he’s spent years trying to hide feelings of joy, scared of what others might think of his crooked teeth.
Throughout middle school, he was bullied: “People say, ‘You’re ugly, because you have messed up teeth,’ ” he recalled, and today “some people still say, ‘Why are your teeth so crooked?’ ”
But not anymore.
On Friday, Ortiz was one of 10 teens from low-income families who were selected by a group of orthodontists and a dental hygienist at Villa Therese Catholic Clinic to receive braces for just $100. The opportunity, organizers and recipients agree, does more than change a kid’s smile; it can change their life.
“You can open up to people and not have your hand over your face. You won’t be overwhelmed because your teeth are messed up,” Ortiz said. “You can do a lot if you’ve got a good smile.”
Before sunrise Friday, 18 applicants and their family members crowded into the narrow hallway of Villa Therese Catholic Clinic — a nonprofit that offers free medical and dental care to children in the area — to fill out paperwork, answering questions such as, “Why do you want braces?”
At 7 a.m., organizers began calling names from a clipboard, shuffling kids into an examination room one by one.
“Bite down for me, babe,” orthodontist Clarice Pick said, shining a bright light over one girl’s mouth, pulling the inside of her cheeks back with a popsicle stick.
“We might have to wait a year,” said orthodontist Steve Kellam, bent down behind Pick, pointing to the back of the girl’s mouth. “We’re waiting on [permanent] teeth still.”
During each assessment, orthodontists scribbled notes and ranked each patient on a scale of one to four, from lowest to greatest need. Once all 18 kids had been examined, the group selected the 10 most eligible and assigned them to an orthodontist.
Receiving news he’d been selected, Ortiz exclaimed, “I can get straight teeth!”
His family was equally ecstatic.
“He’s been talking about braces for a long time. We tried really hard to get him here,” said his younger sister, Alondra Ortiz. She plans to go through the screening next year. Maria Alaniz, their mother, who works in housekeeping — a job where “there’s not much money” — said she wouldn’t be able to afford braces for her children without Villa Therese.
“It’s a good opportunity, this clinic,” she said. “We’re really excited. I’m a lucky mother.”
Victoria Otero, the clinic’s executive director, said the chance to get braces “especially at this moment in their life, it’s critical.”
Although there’s no age requirement, most of those who apply for the braces are between 13 and 16 years old — old enough that their permanent teeth are in, and young enough they can commit to the two- or three-year process.
For one 16-year-old boy, “it might be his last chance,” said Pick, as the orthodontists made their final selections. Anyone turned away, she said, is encouraged to reapply next year.
Once selected, every family is required to sign a contract of commitment — “that they’ll maintain the health of their braces, that they’ll do their part,” Otero said.
Each family will then meet one-on-one with their assigned doctor, generally a few weeks after, for a more in-depth assessment. Typically, the braces are put on within a month, said orthodontist Dan Meyers.
Otero said families must eventually pay their assigned orthodontist $100, which can be made in installments, to which Villa Therese adds another $750 payment, totaling $850 per kid — a huge discount, she said.
“A typical fee for what we’re doing is generally, minimum $5,000,” said Meyers.
Still, to cover the $7,500 needed from Villa Therese requires donations and money raised at fundraisers — the largest being the clinic’s Winter Wonderland Gala on Thursday. As of Friday, 125 guests had RSVP’d.
Otero said Villa Therese’s braces program, which has run for some 35 years, is the only one of its kind in New Mexico.
“It’s a privilege,” said 22-year-old Yesenia Diaz, a volunteer at the clinic since she was 10 years old and a lifelong recipient of the clinic’s year-round mental and medical services. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to get this stuff for free or at a low cost.”
For the doctors , it’s a chance to work together and give back to the community.
“Of trained orthodontists, this is all of us in town,” said Pick, who has volunteered for the program for 30 years. “We did have quite a few [kids] this year that were pretty severe, which is good because we want to help those we can really make a difference with.”
“The emphasis is change, but changing their quality of life,” said Meyers. “Someone’s life can really improve from this.”
