Adobe-style houses are often indistinguishable from one another in Santa Fe. Their beige exteriors and blocky architecture offer few hints about who may be living inside or the struggles their occupants face.
One such home on the city’s south side soon will become a temporary refuge for former inmates of the Santa Fe County jail as part of a new program called RISE, an acronym for Reintegrating Into Society Equally.
The program aims to create a system in which former inmates live at the house for 90 days while looking for a job, a permanent home and all the other basic necessities people on the outside often take for granted.
The three-bedroom house is still undergoing renovations, with contractors painting walls and fixing minor damage, but it soon will provide five to six former inmates with a place to live as they get back on their feet. Renovations should be complete by the beginning of February.
Santa Fe County provided funding for the program, and The Life Link, a local nonprofit, connected the former inmates to potentially life-changing resources and services.
However, many say none of it would be possible without one person — Analyn “Bagel” Schwaegel.
Who is Bagel Schwaegel?
As her adopted name would suggest, “Bagel” Schwaegel draws attention the moment she walks into a room. Effortlessly personable, quirky and often equipped with a good attitude, the 46-year-old has worked for The Life Link — which helps those battling myriad problems, such as homelessness or substance abuse — since 2019.
Schwaegel’s specialty is helping inmates who are about to be released from jail plan their next steps and connecting them with resources — like stable housing or recovery centers to treat drug addiction — while also helping them find steady jobs.
More than anything, Schwaegel gives those whom society often writes off a sense of hope and a path to follow.
Decades before she came up with the RISE program, Schwaegel said she spent a chunk of her life consumed by drug use and multiple stints in jail.
“I spent maybe a total of 18 years in and out of jail, and right before I turned 30 was when I got out of it … and then I still didn’t get my life together. You know, I still partied and did stupid [expletive], and nobody trusted me,” Schwaegel said.
She said she had a difficult childhood where she was “constantly fighting,” and first got in trouble with the law at age 12 when she was charged with assault and battery. Schwaegel said she was emancipated from her parents at 16 and got hooked on methamphetamines in her 20s.
Schwaegel was convicted of robbing a woman in a parking lot in 2002. She finally got off probation in 2006, but it took a “blackout” drive to Arkansas — years later, while under the influence of meth and alcohol — to get her sober.
“I don’t even know anybody [in Arkansas], I don’t know why I would drive there, but it got me sober, and I lived in, like, a sober living house out there, except that I was the only one sober,” Schwaegel said. “I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ ”
Schwaegel moved back to Santa Fe and got back into school in 2011, graduating with a degree in marketing from the University of Phoenix in 2015. She worked as an assistant manager at a sandwich shop right after graduating but lost her job in October 2016.
“I was trying to look for jobs in my field, and I just couldn’t pass my background check,” Schwaegel said. “I kind of gave up, like, I really didn’t know what to do.”
Schwaegel’s inability to find work in the restaurant industry turned out to be a blessing: She turned to an internship with the St. Elizabeth Shelter Corporation. It changed her life.
The RISE program
When she started at The Life Link, Schwaegel’s job was to seek out and offer help to people who had been recently released from jail.
“When I first came on, nobody really knew what my job was. Nobody really knew what it meant,” Schwaegel said. “People would be like, ‘This person got out of jail, go find them.’ … I was like, ‘I don’t even know who these people are.’ I was like, ‘How am I supposed to find somebody [if] I don’t even know what they look like?’ ”
Things changed for Schwaegel in 2021 when she was given permission to visit the jail as a volunteer with The Life Link. There she could interact with inmates and get a sense of what they would need when they were released. However, Schwaegel encountered a lot of barriers when it came to finding temporary housing and employment for inmates, said Janelle Bohannon, an outreach services program manager at The Life Link.
“In trying to help these people get back on their feet … she really wanted to focus on bridging those gaps.”
The RISE program was born in late 2022 from Schwaegel’s eagerness to create a more sturdy safety net for inmates reentering society.
The program will house five to six former inmates who have undergone a substance abuse treatment program in jail. Each will stay for a maximum of 90 days. To participate, clients must enroll in therapy while also taking budgeting classes. Each person also will be required to create a bank account, work at a job secured for them by RISE and earn at least $1,000 in the first half of their stay.
The next 45 days will require former inmates to earn an additional $1,000. At the end of 90 days, the hope is that Schwaegel and The Life Link will have helped clients find a steady job and a place to live while also addressing their behavioral health issues.
Santa Fe County commissioners approved $372,000 for the RISE program Nov. 15, according to a news release.
The release says that since Schwaegel’s work for the pilot version of the program began only 6% of the 65 clients counted in the county’s data had gone back to jail.
A day for Bagel outside the jail
Schwaegel, Bohannon and Craig Santistevan — recently hired to help Schwaegel with the program’s day-to-day management — walked into the RISE house Wednesday afternoon with music blaring as contractors worked to ready the home.
With them was Diego Maestas, a former inmate who was released from the Santa Fe County jail nine days earlier.
Maestas said he had been in and out of substance abuse treatment programs inside the jail for the last 2½ years and is finally ready to move on with his life and “actually be somebody.”
“I’ve already done more in these nine days than I’ve done, probably, in the past 10 years of my life, in a progressive — forward, progressing — state instead of just staying idly in addiction,” Maestas said.
Maestas will be the first person to move into the RISE house once renovations are completed. He walked around the dwelling, his eyes looking up and down with promise as he realized he would soon live there.
“I think that was exciting for him,” Bohannon said. “I’m hoping that was, like, a really good piece of strength or hope that he needed at this time.”
Maestas is staying at Consuelo’s Place, a homeless shelter at the midtown campus, as he waits for renovations on the RISE house to be completed.
With no car and no driver’s license, Maestas has been relying on Schwaegel or Santistevan when he needs to go somewhere. On Wednesday, that meant going to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center so Maestas could get bloodwork done and to Santa Fe County Magistrate Court to see what his next steps are to obtain a driver’s license. He had a DWI conviction in 2019.
“Right now, my baby is [Maestas],” Schwaegel said. “I really want him to understand how important he is. … I’m catering to him in every aspect I can, just so he knows he’s not alone.”
Even after dropping off Maestas at Consuelo’s Place, Schwaegel’s day wasn’t done. An hour later, she had to convince an elderly client to agree to a COVID-19 vaccination in order to help her get into a substance abuse treatment center.
“A lot of people look at me, like, ‘Hey, you can help me with everything,’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m not Superman, but yeah, I’ll help with what I can,’ ” Schwaegel said.
A day for Bagel inside the jail
Schwaegel spends most of her time helping clients on the streets or trying to set up resources for those who are about to be released from jail.
On Thursday morning, however, she traded in her yellow camouflage pants and skull hoodie for a simple long-sleeve, button-down shirt and slacks that fit with the muted grays of the Santa Fe County jail.
She visits the facility every Thursday morning — barring holidays or time off — in order to meet one-on-one with inmates who are willing to move past their transgressions and start a new life.
After handing over her driver’s license and car keys and passing through a metal detector, Schwaegel was met by Josh Trujillo, a reentry specialist at the jail whose checkered past once landed him in the facility where he now works.
Schwaegel credits much of RISE’s success to Trujillo and said without him the program would have never gotten off its feet.
Trujillo said Schwaegel’s work provides continuity for the inmates with whom he works.
“[It’s] a blessing to have Bagel coming in,” Trujillo said. “I wish we could have 10 Bagels.”
Trujillo accompanies Schwaegel in every room of the jail. Their morning starts with a visit to the reentry pod in the jail’s Alpha cell block.
The majority of inmates who seek assistance from The Life Link or RISE first go through a sobriety program that sees them moved to a different pod to help them reach 30 days of sobriety.
Those who graduate the program remain in a reentry pod afterward, separated from the general population.
Most of Schwaegel’s time inside the jail is spent borrowing the offices of reentry specialists to conduct intake questionnaires on inmates who want her help. She asks a basic set of questions regarding their physical and mental well-being and supplements them with her own questions about what kind of job they want when they are released or if they will need to go to a treatment center to stay sober.
Schwaegel said she performs intakes on anywhere from five to 12 inmates every Thursday. One of the inmates she spoke to Thursday was Steven McClure, who was convicted of aggravated assault in November.
McClure, who is set to be released in April, told Schwaegel he is ready to turn his life around. He said he has been sober since he went to jail last April and would like to work where he can help others struggling with substance abuse get back on their feet.
Schwaegel made a call to the St. Elizabeth Shelter Corp. during their conversation and left a message to see if there is an internship opening at the shelter when McClure gets out. She told him to fill out paperwork to apply for certified peer support worker training while in jail, since there might be a monthslong wait.
McClure said his goals won’t change no matter how long it takes, and he added he would like to be a part of the RISE program if the St. Elizabeth internship is not available.
“If I’m able to give back, save one person … that’d save my life, too,” McClure said.
What comes next?
Schwaegel’s visit to the jail Thursday left her with at least a couple more candidates to join Maestas in the RISE house once it is ready, if their situations permit. At that point, the program will be in full swing. However, she said there are still things she would like to add in order to bolster the program.
She said The Life Link is looking for another employee as well as someone to donate a vehicle that can be used for clients to drive and attain a little more autonomy.
Most of all, Schwaegel said she hopes her efforts — and the RISE program as a whole — will help lift the stigma that faces former inmates who are looking for a new life, just as she once did.
“I’m not perfect, and I’m just like them,” Schwaegel said. “Never in my life, if somebody told me 16 years ago this is what I’d be doing, I would be like, ‘Yeah right.’ ”