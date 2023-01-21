Adobe-style houses are often indistinguishable from one another in Santa Fe. Their beige exteriors and blocky architecture offer few hints about who may be living inside or the struggles their occupants face.

One such home on the city’s south side soon will become a temporary refuge for former inmates of the Santa Fe County jail as part of a new program called RISE, an acronym for Reintegrating Into Society Equally.

The program aims to create a system in which former inmates live at the house for 90 days while looking for a job, a permanent home and all the other basic necessities people on the outside often take for granted.

Popular in the Community