Occupation: Independent oil and gas producer and entrepreneur
Party affiliation: Independent
Political Experience None.
Relevant life experience: Small business, oil and gas, agriculture, construction, service and manufacturing.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes.
(Filed in) 2004, business and personal. Entire world caved in, thanks for reminding me. I could write a book on this one.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? Yes. Again, I could write a book on this one as could most if not all small business owners in New Mexico.
1. What will be your top priorities as land commissioner? Focus the state Land Office on its original job and purpose, generating revenue while preserving the value of the assets.
2. State lands are a large asset. How will you use them to generate revenue for the state? We will advocate and support development and responsible use of state trust land and production of any and all natural resources on state lands.
3. Why are you the best person for this position? My work and business experiences in agriculture, oil and gas and other business interests make me uniquely qualified for this position.
4. What will you do differently than what was done in the past four years? Remove political and ideological policies and practices from the state Land Office.
5. How does environmental oversight fit into your plans for managing state lands? The state has multiple agencies that are charged with those duties. The land office will focus on its overall intended purpose of management of state trust land while working with the agencies that are charged with those duties.
Educational background: Bachelor's degree, Barnard College, Columbia University in government and political science; California State University-Los Angeles for education certification
Occupation: New Mexico commissioner of Public Lands.
Party affiliation: Democratic
Political Experience: Land Commissioner, 2019; State Investment Council, Vice Chair, 2019-present; Oil Conservation Commission, 2019-present; state representative, 2013-2018.
Relevant life experience: Native New Mexican and lifelong educator; worked both abroad and in Northern New Mexico.
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? Yes. I was detained and ticketed during college for jumping a turnstile in a subway.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No
1. What will be your top priorities as land commissioner? Continue to increase funding for our public schools, colleges, and hospitals, create good paying jobs through new economic development opportunities throughout New Mexico, make the state a leader in renewable energy development and increase access to our public lands through developed partnerships and streamlined permitting to ensure our $2 billion outdoor recreation industry continues to thrive.
2. State lands are a large asset. How will you use them to generate revenue for the state? It’s time for New Mexico to lead in economic and renewable energy development to ensure we continue to create good-paying sustaining jobs. I’ve already tripled renewable energy development on state trust land, including the largest wind farm in the western hemisphere. We also passed a law to make it easier to lease land for economic development and partnered with businesses like Netflix to expand production in New Mexico, bringing 1,000 new jobs.
3. Why are you the best person for this position? I’m the only candidate in the race with a proven and successful track record of managing our state’s largest asset — 13 million acres of public land and mineral estate. Since taking office, we’ve maximized every existing revenue stream while developing entirely new opportunities for economic and job growth. Thanks to the record $5 billion in revenue we earned, the state was able to give teachers a raise, students free in-state tuition and taxpayers rebates.
4. What will you do differently than what was done in the past four years? I’m proud of the last four years. I ended the backroom deals that plagued the state for decades and held bad actors like Jeffrey Epstein accountable. I’ve restored more acres of public land, closed more marginal oil wells and protected water while still earning more revenue than any previous land commissioner. I look forward to continuing our efforts to diversify our state's revenue streams and earn even more money for our schools, colleges, and hospitals.
5. How does environmental oversight fit into your plans for managing state lands? Land Commissioner is one of the most important positions when it comes to environmental oversight. As land commissioner, I fought for stronger regulations to protect our air, water and land and halted the use of fresh water for fracking when produced water is available. I created the first ever enforcement and accountability program saving taxpayers millions in cleanup costs. I’ve proven you can protect the health of the land while still making record breaking revenue.
Republican Party candidate Jefferson Byrd did not respond to The New Mexican's questionnaire on the race.