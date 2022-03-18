A film depicting Soviet-driven famine in Ukraine in the 1930s is being screened at the Violet Crown Cinema in Santa Fe, and box office proceeds will be donated to relief efforts for Ukrainians, according to a news release.
The director and producer of The Guide, Oles Sanin, is locked down in Kyiv and recorded an introduction to the film, the release states. It added, proceeds will be sent to nonprofit organizations providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and nearby.
The film showing in Santa Fe, which runs through Thursday, is part of a national fundraising effort.
To buy tickets to the 2014 film or to donate to the effort, visit standwithukrainethroughfilm.com or santafe.violetcrown.com.
