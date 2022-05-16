Santa Fe police have charged three men with stealing catalytic converters after a lengthy investigation into numerous thefts in March and April.
David Baker, 44, of Santa Fe and Daniel Valencia, 47, of Tesuque face four counts of larceny over $500 and 17 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, Santa Fe police said in a news release.
Brandon Rodarte, 34, faces one count each of larceny over $500 and tampering with a vehicle in a separate case.
Between March 16 and April 10, multiple vehicles had catalytic convertors cut and removed from their undercarriages, the news release said.
Officers responded to a report April 10 of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe that matched the description of a suspected vehicle in a previous catalytic convertor theft. They found the vehicle in the 2800 block of Agua Fría Street and spoke with Baker, Valencia and a woman, the news release said. Officers found items in the Tahoe that were believed to be stolen.
Detectives executed a search warrant April 19 and recovered three cut catalytic convertors, several tools and clothing from the vehicle. Through further investigation, the news release said, detectives identified Baker as the owner of several tools.
Police identified Rodarte as the suspect in a separate theft March 16 through surveillance video and witness statements.
The cases remain under active investigation, the news release said.
The police department asks anyone with information about the cases to call the agency at 505-428-3710 or Sgt. Celestino Lopez at 505-955-5688.