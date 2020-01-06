A Navajo artist who claimed he produced the pro-Palestinian graffiti that appeared Sunday on an east-side wall said his intention was to create a comparison between the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the plight of Native Americans during periods of colonialism and conquest.
The artist, who identified himself only as “Remy,” said in an interview Monday that the images of armed Israeli soldiers and tanks confronting Palestinian women and children show “the similarities when you look at the indigenous struggle of this continent and the indigenous struggle there.”
Guthrie Miller, who owns the wall surrounding his Santa Fe property at the intersection of Old Pecos Trail and Camino Lejo, said he discovered the series of detailed digital images shortly before dusk Sunday.
“It was a surprise, but actually I think it’s very political art, so it’s not an unpleasant surprise,” said Miller, a retired Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist.
Over the past few years, his wall has held other pro-Palestinian images and signs, added Miller, who intends to allow Remy’s work to stay.
Members of the city’s Jewish community were sharply divided on the artwork, with some supporting Remy’s efforts and others decrying his images as anti-Semitic.
“It’s racist, inflammatory and anti-Semitic to equate the European occupation of the Americas to Israel, which is reestablishing governance in its native land,” said Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, who saw the artwork Monday afternoon.
Levertov said the images depict only a “fraction of the real story,” rather than a balanced view of the situation in Israel.
Halley Faust, chairman of Santa Fe Middle East Watch, a pro-Israeli advocacy group, also criticized the images, calling them “inflammatory hyperbole ... almost fake news.
“It’s incorrect in the way it depicts the conflict and totally out of context,” Faust said. “It’s the kind of thing that is pure anti-Semitism because of the way that it depicts the conflict.”
Remy defended his work. “It’s not anti-Semitic to be sympathetic to a humanitarian crisis,” he said, adding some of his supporters in Santa Fe are Jewish, including Jeff Haas, one of the organizers of Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine.
Haas said he believes Remy’s artwork “attempts to humanize these Palestinian kids and say they should have rights like kids around the world have. It confronts people with something that they may or may not have wanted to see. But there it is.”
The images include one of a kneeling Israeli soldier aiming an automatic weapon at a woman shielding two children and a boy throwing rocks at an encroaching tank.
Included in the series of images is a sign saying, “End Military Aid to Israel.”
Remy created the digital images using videos and photos, including one of Muhammad al-Durrah, a 12-year-old boy killed in the crossfire between Israeli and Palestinian forces in 2000.
The artist used wheat paste to apply the images to the wall, a process that took between an hour and 90 minutes, he said, adding several passersby stopped to offer their help.
Remy, who left his social media tag, @F1RSTSE7EN, on the wall, said the work speaks to conflicts that go beyond the Middle East.
“It’s anti-oppression, it’s anti-genocide,” said Remy, of Back Mesa, Ariz., who has had his artwork exhibited in several Southwestern venues in recent years.
Miller, the property owner, said he became politically active in 2003, following the start of the Iraq War, and has sometimes allowed pro-Palestinian advocates, including members of Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine, to post signs on the wall drawing attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Such signs often have been defaced, torn down or destroyed, including a poster hanging on the wall in mid-December that showed five young girls with the caption, “These Palestinian Children Are Just Like Yours.”
Miller said he supports Remy’s effort to get people to “wake up” to the effects the conflict is having on civilian people.
The former Los Alamos scientist, who retired in 2006, first worked on magnetic fusion research at the lab and later began studying the health effects of radiation.
“I had a secure job for all these years and a secure retirement,” he said, “and I never paid attention politically to what was going on. It’s time for me to put myself out there.”
Miller’s home falls within one of the city of Santa Fe’s historic districts. In the past, he has had to get city permits to post pro-Palestinian images on his wall.
“I may get some pushback from the city, but let’s see what happens,” he said.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon confirmed in an email Monday evening that Miller will have to apply for a permit to keep Remy’s art on the wall.
Fact: Guthrie Miller has an untrue hate-Israel post on his facebook page, the link for which was pulled by Youtube as hate speech.
The reporting on this story is incomplete. Looking at this artist's facebook page he has been working on this for a long time. Notice how it says updated 6 months ago. Funny how the artist does not mention the history of this billboard campaign to the reporter. This lack of disclosure also shows up in his art, where he only tells one part of the story. "Palestinian Billboard and BannerAlbumsPalestinian Billboard and Banner
7 Photos · Updated 6 months ago
This project was to create a billboard in solidarity with Palestine complete with messaging regarding their occupation which was to be installed on a major intersection in Santa Fe to inform the local community of their military occupation. After completing the billboard, it was to be installed on a local property owner's wall. Much to the dismay of the residents around the billboard was defaced and torn down on multiple occasions - even backed into by a large truck. More additions to reinforce the billboard and its support structure were made however the damage continued. This destructive campaign against the public education of the Palestinian struggle facilitated through facts was well documented in every instance and has even been covered regularly by news outlets. Despite the ongoing defacement, the billboard has continued to stand strong and has taken many shapes and has had many different messaging. The initial billboard messaging went over so well locally that a banner was requested to be made so I gladly obliged. #FreePalestine #IndigenousResistance #17DL"https://www.facebook.com/pg/F1RSTSE7EN/photos/?tab=album&album_id=2999345776772648&ref=page_internal
"It's racist, inflammatory and anti-Semitic to equate the European occupation of the Americas to Israel, which is reestablishing governance in its native land," said Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, who saw the artwork Monday afternoon.
WOW! Re-establishment of governance! Well, under international law, the West Bank is NOT Israel’s. Second, this concept that God gave you some land doesn’t have any rational basis. Yeah, somebody claims God chose them, so stuff others isn’t a healthy view of the world in 2020.
Thou shalt not criticize the State of Israel, right? (as in what happened to my last comment?)
As far as Ernest Dube's firing.
"...The matter was subsequently investigated by the Executive Committee of the Stony Brook Senate, which unanimously determined Dube's teachings to be within the bounds of academic freedom. During August and September of 1983, the committee's position was ratified by Dean Neuberger, defendants-appellants Neal and John Marburger, President of Stony Brook, and the full University Senate by a vote of 55-14. This ratification, however, did not quell the growing furor. ..."
https://casetext.com/case/dube-v-state-university-of-new-york
Seems to me that if the property owner needs to get permission to put political art on his own property, he should have a First Amendment case against the city.
As far as Remy's art being antisemitic? Spare me the hyperbole. I'm still disgusted with SUNY for giving the boot ride to Prof. Ernest Dube after he drew parallels between Zionism and Apartheid in an academic discussion. There should be no political sacred cows. If you can't take political heat, stay out of the political kitchen. No nation or movement is above criticism. That includes Palestinian bomb-throwers as well as the State of Israel and its sometimes questionable occupied land and settlement policies.
Playing the “anti semitic card” is exactly the same as playing the “race card” & dont forget - palestinians are semites!
The term anti-semite was specifically coined to refer to prejudice against Jewish people. It does not apply to other semitic peoples.
After reviewing this guys facebook page I came across a youtube link to "9/11 and Israel: Alan Sabrosky's shocking press TV interview." However this Youtube message appeared. "This video has been removed for violating Youtube's policy on hate speech."
G-d bless America, I don't agree with this message, but he sure has the right to have it. I am Jewish and pro Israeli. The story that he does not know how it got there, seems like hogwash though.
This is a welcomed sight! Good work and a truth which needs to be told! Thank you, whoever did it!!!
Same person?
http://www.scientistsfor911truth.com/guthrie-miller
Pretty good quality political art, regardless of whether you agree or disagree.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.