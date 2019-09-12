Santa Fe Pro Musica executive director Elizabeth Harcombe will leave the performing arts organization in December its board of trustees announced Thursday.
Harcombe joined Pro Musica in August 2015. She departs for a consulting position at the Academy for the Love of Learning, located in Santa Fe. She previously served as executive director of Music from Angel Fire.
In a news release, Santa Fe Pro Musica Board of Trustees President Bernard van der Hoeven said Harcombe’s financial, advancement and organizational skills assisted in stabilizing the organization and vastly improved its prospects for the future.
“We are sorry to lose Elizabeth, but her thoughtfully conceived departure plan and abiding devotion to Pro Musica will ensure a smooth transition going forward,” he said.
Under Harcombe’s leadership, Pro Musica experienced a 25 percent increase in overall budget growth and a 25 percent increase in ticket revenue, as well as increases in charitable giving and government revenue.
She was instrumental in creating two new programs: The Women of Distinction Leadership Initiative and Coda Circle, a membership-based group for music lovers that launches in October.
“My planned departure is bittersweet as I have had the good fortune to collaborate with so many remarkable people these past four years, but I’m proud to have played a role in building a solid administrative foundation, enabling Pro Musica to operate with confidence and clarity,” Harcombe said in a statement. “There is a vivid, steady vision in place and my desired terms of departure reflect my deep devotion to the organization and my wish to make the transition as smooth and productive as possible.”
The search for a new executive director will begin once Pro Musica has narrowed the candidate pool for a new artistic director. Thomas O’Connor, co-founder, conductor and music director will be stepping down in April after nearly four decades. The search began about a year ago.
“We are in the midst of major change,” said van der Hoeven. “It’s clearly a huge challenge, but one that our talented board and staff have fully embraced as the key to transformative leadership success in the months and years ahead.”
On Sept. 21, Pro Musica’s 38th season debuts with Heroic Beethoven at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.