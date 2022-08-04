A New York private equity has acquired a controlling interest of Santa Fe’s successful tech firm Descartes Labs.
Antarctica Capital, with other offices in London and Mumbai, India, announced Thursday the takeover of Descartes Labs. Antarctica operating partners Richard Davis and Graeme Shaw were named as the new CEO and chief officers, respectively, at Descartes.
“Antarctica Capital’s investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and to provide more than capital to develop companies,” Antarctica Capital said in a statement.
Descartes was established in 2014 as a spinoff company from technology developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The company creates technology for satellite imagery analysis and performs scientific analysis of geospatial, remote sensing and diverse complementary data sets.
Descartes has been a company on the move, literally, since Los Alamos scientists set up its initial headquarters in a small office on Central Avenue in Los Alamos before moving to a small adobe on East DeVargas Street in Santa Fe.
Descartes briefly spent time in a space above a gallery in the Santa Fe Railyard before acquiring a 10-year lease in 2018 and with much publicity moving into 18,000 square feet of the Firestone Building at Alameda and Guadalupe streets. Renovations at Firestone were funded in part by a $700,000 Local Economic Development Act grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department plus $100,000 from the city of Santa Fe.
But Descartes Labs abandoned the Firestone Building in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and its staff worked remotely. Los Alamos National Laboratory took over the Descartes lease in February 2021 and now leases 28,000 square feet in the 34,119-square feet-building.
Meanwhile, Descartes Labs regathered in person in Dec. 7, 2021, in a 3,200-square-foot space above Second Street Brewery at The Railyard. At that time, Descartes had 105 employees with 30 in Santa Fe and the remainder working remotely in places in places like Denver, New York City, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, and Minneapolis.
The initial report is Descartes now has 90 employees, but only 17 employees remain in Santa Fe.
Antarctica invests in digital infrastructure, new space, data analytics, transportation and logistics, infrastructure-related business services, energy transition, real estate and insurance.
Antarctica invests in private markets. Descartes Labs has been a privately held company that has not disclosed annual revenue other than once acknowledging it was more than $10 million.
“Antarctica Capital has a strong institutional commitment to the geospatial and data analytics sectors and Descartes Labs will be very complementary to our other portfolio companies in these sectors,” Chandra Patel, managing director of Antarctica Capital, said in a news release. “We are committed to maintaining Descartes’ current business, while also providing the necessary capital and expertise to ensure the company’s growth.”
Richard Davis, the new Descartes Labs chief executive, is a managing partner at Antarctica Capital. He has had other executive positions at Endurance Acquisition Corp., ArgoSat Consulting, Protostar, and VantagePoint Venture Partners. Davis has an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from the University of Minnesota.
Graeme Shaw, the new Descartes chief operating officer, also is a managing director at Antarctica Capital and also has ties with Endurance Acquisition Corp. as CEO and ArgoSat Consulting and he worked for eight years at Orbital Sciences Corp. Shaw has doctorates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in satellite systems engineering, economics and telecommunications.