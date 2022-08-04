A New York private equity has acquired a controlling interest of Santa Fe’s successful tech firm Descartes Labs.

Antarctica Capital, with other offices in London and Mumbai, India, announced Thursday the takeover of Descartes Labs. Antarctica operating partners Richard Davis and Graeme Shaw were named as the new CEO and chief officers, respectively, at Descartes.

“Antarctica Capital’s investment approach is active ownership with an inherent focus on sustainability and to provide more than capital to develop companies,” Antarctica Capital said in a statement.

