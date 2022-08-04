A New York private equity firm has acquired a controlling interest of Santa Fe’s homegrown tech startup Descartes Labs — a move described as “a fire sale” by one company founder.

Antarctica Capital, which has offices in London and Mumbai, India, announced Thursday the takeover of Descartes Labs, with Antarctica’s operating partners, Richard Davis and Graeme Shaw, named as the company’s CEO and chief operating officer, respectively.

In an interview with The New Mexican on Thursday, Shaw did not disclose the terms, price or how much of the company other than “a controlling interest” was acquired. The sale closed at the end of July.

