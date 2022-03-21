Three prisoners suspected of trying to flee in a van they were riding in on Interstate 40 west of Albuquerque have been apprehended, New Mexico State Police said in a news release Monday.
The inmates were being transported by a McKinley County deputy who suffered a medical episode near the Route 66 Casino Hotel, according to state police. The deputy "stopped at the casino and was able to get out of the van. At some point, the three prisoners were able to gain control of the van and fled the area."
State police officers spotted the van near Tohajiilee on I-40 and followed it west. After a lengthy chase, the news release said, officers were able to stop the van by deploying tire deflation devices.
The three prisoners, who were taken into custody on N.M. 124 east of Grants, were identified as Josh Hall, 35, of Milan; Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque; and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup. It was unclear where they were being taken when the incident occurred.
No officers were injured during the incident, the news release said.
The deputy received medical care, but his condition was unknown.
The incident is still under investigation.
