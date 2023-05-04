A prison guard accused in a recent civil complaint of participating in the beating and sexual abuse of a Black inmate at a state-run prison in Clayton in 2021 was charged in January with misdemeanor aggravated battery in connection with allegations he beat a different inmate who was handcuffed and being held down by other guards last fall.

New Mexico State Police Officer Edward Quintana was dispatched to Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility to take a report in October, more than a month after the alleged assault, after complaints of excessive use of force made by inmate Johnathan Silva. Silva also accused corrections officers Justice Yates, Jose Baca and Danny Pelayo, the affidavit says. 

Video footage taken Sept. 13 shows Christian Trujillo "while in the performance of his duties as a supervisor did strike Johnathan Silva in the head multiple times while Mr. Silva was restrained with his hands behind his back and being held down on the floor by Mr. Yates, Mr. Pelayo, and Mr. Baca," according to an affidavit for Trujillo's arrest warrant filed in Union County Magistrate Court.

