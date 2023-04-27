Tina LaPorta has been working on The Witness for days now.

On Tuesday, she made his head, cutting and connecting bits of cardboard into a wearable shape in workshop space at CONTAINER, an offshoot of Turner Carroll Gallery located near the Railyard.

On Wednesday, she wrapped his head in papier-mâché, sticking pieces of paper slathered in glue to his face and letting it dry into a hard outer shell.

