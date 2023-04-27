Tina LaPorta has been working on The Witness for days now.
On Tuesday, she made his head, cutting and connecting bits of cardboard into a wearable shape in workshop space at CONTAINER, an offshoot of Turner Carroll Gallery located near the Railyard.
On Wednesday, she wrapped his head in papier-mâché, sticking pieces of paper slathered in glue to his face and letting it dry into a hard outer shell.
On Thursday, she spray-painted him brilliant red and began to apply his eyes — for the eyes are what make The Witness a witness. One on his forehead. A few on his cheeks. Some near his temples. By Thursday afternoon, about a dozen eyes spotted The Witness’ head.
“He thinks he’s seen it all,” LaPorta said of her creation.
By week’s end, The Witness — and the whole of Santa Fe — will have seen something new: the completion of the first-ever Print Santa Fe, a monthlong celebration of local prints and printmakers intended to demonstrate the beauty and variety of printmaking, said Miranda Metcalf, the event’s director.
Throughout this week, LaPorta and other artists have been working to create cardboard masks through the teachings of Dennis “WOLFBAT” McNett, a Virginia-based artist known for applying his prints to three-dimensional media, particularly puppets and masks. While artists were able to construct their masks as they saw fit, LaPorta said, they decorated the creations using piles of intricate prints made by McNett. The Witness’ many eyes, for instance, came from these piles.
McNett’s puppets and the artists — wearing their masks, of course — will be among the artworks on display in a procession near CONTAINER, like the grand finale of Print Santa Fe.
A common refrain exists in the printmaking community, Metcalf said: “Either you don’t know about printmaking, or you love it.”
And Metcalf loves it. A self-proclaimed “print groupie” but not a printmaker herself, she became a regular at Print Austin, a Texas-based festival of print.
When Print Austin’s 10-year anniversary opened up an opportunity for expansion, Metcalf said she offered up Santa Fe — with its love of art and abundant exhibition and gallery space — as a good place to grow.
It worked. The inaugural Print Santa Fe festival included print exhibitions, studio visits, workshops and more, starting in late March and stretching through April, with the intention of helping more people know about printmaking and love it, Metcalf said.
Though some believe prints are less precious because artists typically make multiples in the medium, Metcalf said printmaking is intended to be an accessible — but still intrinsically valuable — artform, stemming from its start in the Western world more than 500 years ago.
“It’s a democratic way for people to collect and make art. And it’s so special in that way,” she said.
When Metcalf saw McNett’s work during an event in Texas, she knew it would be perfect for Print Santa Fe, wrapping the community’s love of effigies and processions into one tidy, well-placed package.
“When I saw it, I immediately thought of Santa Fe and the culture here and our interest in experiential art and the fact that there are institutional structures here to support that,” Metcalf said.
McNett has been on the road with his printed puppets for months now, making art in Oregon and Texas before arriving in Santa Fe.
He said he’s waiting to see how Santa Fe shows up for the procession, but so far, artists and curious visitors alike have stopped by CONTAINER to inquire into what exactly the printmaker has planned for Saturday.
And he’s expanding his understanding of the craft while he’s here, McNett said.
“I learn something at every stop. … It’s a little bit of technical things I learn, and a little bit of things I learn from all the participants. It’s like a reciprocating give-and-take,” McNett said.
Those participants, including LaPorta, get to learn from McNett’s skill and materials, too.
Sue Sherman, the artist constructing a papier-mâché mask next to The Witness, knew how to make masks before McNett’s five-day workshop; she’s been using feathers from fowl on her farm to construct them for the past year.
What she didn’t know was how to incorporate painting — another of her artistic passions — into the mask-making process. Working with McNett helped her learn.
“I didn’t really get how you could do that until I saw this papier-mâché idea. … Now, I won’t have to use as many feathers because I would do the whole face with just miniature guinea fowl [feathers],” Sherman said.
“That’s very time-consuming, and it’s not as much fun as this,” she added, sticking another piece of paper to her mask.
LaPorta, a printmaker new to Santa Fe, said her construction of The Witness offered her an opportunity to work with prints in a three-dimensional format while participating in a community-made art project.
“I love projects like this because, the other day, I walked into the gallery and it wasn’t just artwork on the wall; there were actually artists here working and making work,” she said. “It’s fun to do something like this in a space like this.”