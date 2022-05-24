Forget Republican pit bulls like Karl Rove and Jay McCleskey. No one can tear apart a Democrat quite like other Democrats.
State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg has spent weeks assailing the character and skills of Laura Montoya, a candidate to succeed him. Montoya lashed back at Eichenberg, calling him an old-guard politician who's desperate to harm her candidacy. Both are Democrats.
Eichenberg's advertisements attacking Montoya inspired nine officers of the Democratic Party in New Mexico to escalate the brawl. They drafted an email condemning Eichenberg and threatening the 70-year-old treasurer with retribution unless he silenced himself.
A passage in their draft letter stated: "Failure to stop the attacks on Laura Montoya or failure to respond to this request will unleash a landslide of negativity that may include potential legal actions, negative publicity including letters to the editor and much more."
One of the authors, Santa Fe County Democratic Chairwoman Bernadette Vadurro, says that statement was never sent to Eichenberg by her or the other Democratic officials who condemned his conduct.
Eichenberg nonetheless received copies of both the draft letter and a final version in which a revamped group of eight Democratic officials chastised him and Heather Benavidez, his handpicked candidate for treasurer.
"As the Chairs of several counties throughout the State of New Mexico, our jobs are to bring Democrats together to hear the candidates in contested races and get to know them. … We are calling on Heather Benavidez to stop her character attacks on Laura Montoya, and we are especially calling on our current State Treasurer, Tim Eichenberg, to cease his mudslinging attacks on Laura Montoya," their letter stated.
Pam Cordova, the Valencia County Democratic chairwoman, balked at part of that language.
"I do not believe that Heather is doing any more mudslinging than Laura is … Both women have taken some pretty good swings at one another," Cordova wrote in an email.
Eichenberg told Vadurro and other Democratic Party officials they won't stop him from speaking up.
"The list of why I believe Laura Montoya should not be the next state treasurer goes on and on, and I will continue to put a light on her past," Eichenberg said.
Jeff Swanson, Democratic chairman of Otero County, refused to sign any letter castigating Eichenberg and Benavidez. Swanson accused other Democratic officials of violating party rules and trying to trample Eichenberg's right of free speech.
"The letter confronts what is wrong and is well intended," Swanson said. "But the letter is wrongheaded based on the First Amendment."
Swanson said Democratic Party officials who chastised Benavidez appeared to be supporting Montoya. Party officials are barred by their own rules from taking sides in a primary election.
Holders of public office have no such prohibition, though until the last several years they seldom involved themselves in primaries.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich shattered that tradition. He often endorses candidates in hard-fought Democratic primary elections.
Heinrich once backed a hunting buddy instead of an established politician for state land commissioner. Heinrich's candidate lost, but the senator never stopped publicizing his primary preferences.
Eichenberg has gone further, endorsing Benavidez and lambasting Montoya. Vadurro, the Santa Fe County Democratic chairwoman, criticized Eichenberg's style in an email to a couple of fellow party leaders.
"Everyone who has heard the ads, seen the complaints, and read the newspaper articles is beyond appalled at the length to which Mr. Eichenberg has gone to trash candidate Montoya," Vadurro wrote.
Eichenberg says he's only made fact-based attacks on Montoya, but that hasn't always been the case.
He once claimed a lien had been placed on Montoya's home. I reported in my column that Eichenberg's allegation was false.
Eichenberg was more accurate in a recent radio ad blistering Montoya. He said Montoya was fired from the state Children, Youth and Families Department for misconduct. State personnel records backed up his statement.
Montoya said Eichenberg and the state records are wrong about any misconduct on her part. Asked if she would release her state personnel file from CYFD, Montoya said she would not. She said she doubted any record existed, as she worked at the agency for less than three months.
Montoya hasn't sat idly. She tagged Eichenberg as a hypocrite by releasing a text message he sent her last year.
"If you can hold off running for treasurer till next time, I have a job for you that you would be amazing at doing," Eichenberg wrote.
Vadurro said challenging Eichenberg's tactics was necessary.
"For those of us who have signed on, it is truly an ethical issue," she wrote to two Democratic colleagues.
Swanson, the Otero County Democratic chairman, dislikes party officials trying to police primary campaigns.
"Let Heather and Tim speak," he said. "Let the First Amendment be. Let all of us be smart enough to recognize less than rational and vitriolic denigrating nastiness."
That's the high bar for a lowdown race.