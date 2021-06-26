For Cameron Ticey, this year's Santa Fe Pride parade could not have been more welcome.
After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the 29-year-old cowboy with the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association was eager to celebrate with friends.
“We've been so ready for this,” said Ticey. “People are coming from all over just to be able to see one another celebrate. It's been too long.”
Ticey was among the thousands of people who descended on the Plaza for Santa Fe Pride on Saturday.
This year's Pride events came with a heightened sense of celebration and relief as New Mexico continues to welcome back large crowds at public events after a statewide shutdown prompted by the pandemic.
Around 2,500 people attended Saturday's festivities, said Kevin Bowen of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, which organized the event.
At the Plaza, attendees chanted “Viva Pride,” as city officials and LGBTQ advocates delivered speeches in the warm afternoon sun.
“Our fight is not over,” said City Councilor Signe Lindell, who is part of the Santa Fe LGBTQ community.
Mayor Alan Webber said: "We are all in it together. We're better together."
Saturday's parade followed the route from the Capitol to the Plaza.
The 50-car parade included trucks, sports cars and vintage vehicles adorned with plastic flowers, beads and the omnipresent Pride flag.
One truck — a 1960 Chevy Apache — had a 350-pound aluminum UFO with retractable wings made by artist Bob Davis.
Another float displayed a massive ruby-throated hummingbird crafted out of papier-mâché.
Brooke Gondara, who represented Santa Fe Community College at this year's Pride parade, had a truck draped in multicolored plastic table cloth.
“Insta-rainbow,” she said.
Lyn Bain and her partner Shelly Martin decided to tow their red 1950s motorboat, which included a rainbow-colored pirate flag.
“I'm the captain and she’s the pirate,” said Bain.
Bain, who has been going to Pride festivities since the ’80s, said the event has changed from “we [the LGBTQ community] are … here,” to a greater sense of being seen. “Pride really reinforces that we are part of the community.”
