By this time next week, ailing President Donald Trump will wish he could flip-flop his way in front of the television cameras.
Trump, who specializes in jabberwocky rather than the Lincoln-Douglas style of debate, decided to sit out a virtual gabfest with rival Joe Biden. A quick look at the political landscape should have told Trump he was on a self-destructive course.
Another televised debate was Trump's best chance to disgust millions of potential voters and suppress turnout in swing states.
Trump knows his base will arrive at a polling place or mail in a ballot, even as he falsely claims fraud is rampant in the latter system.
The key for Trump in the final weeks of an ugly campaign is shutting down what's left of the middle ground. Discouraging indifferent observers or anyone who's leaning toward Biden gives Trump his best shot to be reelected.
Trump, infected with COVID-19, wanted the debate with Biden to be another in-person showdown of insults and interruptions. Organizers decided Trump's sickness mandated a virtual format, but the Republican president called it a waste of time.
That decision went against Trump's natural instinct to portray himself as a rich, smart underdog. He bypassed his opportunity to snipe at a debate moderator from the fake news media and harangue Democrat Biden.
Trump knows transforming a debate into a nasty and unintelligible reality show can turn occasional voters into no-shows.
This is why Trump in his first debate with Biden made gratuitous references to liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. He called her Pocahontas to rile his base and drive off people hoping the debate would tell them something useful.
Make the debate nasty enough, and those without much of a rooting interest won't want to cast a ballot.
And the fewer the voters, the better Trump's chances in the closely contested states of Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina.
Trump carried all seven of those states four years ago in his victory over Hillary Clinton.
The seven battlegrounds have a combined total of 119 electoral votes — 44 percent of the total needed to win the presidency.
Trump this month has made news mostly because of his illness and the surge across the country in COVID-19 infections. He needs a debate far more than Biden does.
Trump, though, said he might hold a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania instead of participating in a virtual debate. His strategy is dangerous, and not just because the crowd at Trump's event would risk exposure to a disease.
Undecided voters aren't going to be part of any rally for Trump. A nationally televised debate was his opportunity to show them civil discourse has no place on any stage he occupies.
Trump's decision makes the stretch run easier for Biden. Instead of a night sparring with an alley fighter, Biden will appear at a town hall from Philadelphia broadcast by ABC News.
By definition, the format will be less raucous than an appearance with Trump. It affords Biden the opportunity to answer questions without interruption. Voters will have a chance to decide what they think of Biden absent a cacophony.
Biden couldn't have scripted a better arrangement. He can push to get out the vote without Trump cutting him off in mid-sentence.
Modern presidential debates began in 1960, so there's not a lot of history on how important they are.
But voters weren't kind to Jimmy Carter, the last president to withdraw from a debate.
Carter in December 1979 said he had no time for a debate. He needed to focus on freeing Americans held hostage in Iran.
Members of Carter's own party were nipping at his heels. Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts and Gov. Jerry Brown of California were challenging Carter for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Carter held them off, but lost the general election in a landslide to Republican Ronald Reagan. The hostages in Iran weren't freed until two days after Reagan took office in January 1981.
Unlike Carter, Trump had no serious challenge to his renomination for the presidency.
Disease was his foe. Trump has spent months wavering on the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now he's done the unthinkable. With a chance to talk the opposition to death, Trump removed himself from the country's biggest stage.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-86-3080.
