President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic rally in November at the Robert L. Murphy Library in Albuquerque. Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico next week as part of a trip meant to promote his climate law, though specifics on were not provided by the White House. 

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New Mexico and two other Western states next week to promote his administration’s efforts to combat climate change after what is expected be the world’s hottest month on record.

Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, also will visit Utah and the battleground state of Arizona.

“During his upcoming travel out west, the President is expected to tout the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic action to combat the climate crisis and unleash a clean energy and manufacturing boom, in addition to other key priorities,” the White House wrote in a statement.

