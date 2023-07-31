President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic rally in November at the Robert L. Murphy Library in Albuquerque. Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico next week as part of a trip meant to promote his climate law, though specifics on were not provided by the White House.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New Mexico and two other Western states next week to promote his administration’s efforts to combat climate change after what is expected be the world’s hottest month on record.
Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, also will visit Utah and the battleground state of Arizona.
“During his upcoming travel out west, the President is expected to tout the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic action to combat the climate crisis and unleash a clean energy and manufacturing boom, in addition to other key priorities,” the White House wrote in a statement.
The White House said the president would be traveling to the three states Monday to Thursday but didn’t provide any details about his itinerary.
Albuquerque pollster and political analyst Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling, Inc., noted all three states have been “struggling with excessive heat, drought and water scarcity ... brought on by climate change.”
“Therefore,” he said, “these states have been selected to highlight the benefits, from the administration’s perspective, of the Inflation Reduction Act,” which is America’s most significant response to climate change.
Their geographic proximity likely was a factor, he said.
“Once you’re on the campaign trail, if you’re going to hit multiple states, it makes some sense to hit states that are adjacent to each other,” he said.
Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, charged Biden “is coming to encourage Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham to continue her plans to kill the largest source of revenue in New Mexico,” a reference to the state’s oil and gas industry.
“Just today, the President announced new fuel standards that will drive up the price of cars and trucks while forcing expensive electric vehicles onto struggling families,” Pearce said in a statement.
Caroline Sweeney, the governor’s press secretary, said Lujan Grisham is “honored” to have the president visiting New Mexico next week, his first trip back to the Land of Enchantment since he campaigned for her reelection in Albuquerque in November.
“In the last year, the state has taken great strides in being a national leader in cradle-to-career educational investments, diversifying the energy industries, and supporting the economic well-being of families across New Mexico — all things New Mexicans can be proud of,” Sweeney wrote in an email.
Biden previously visited New Mexico for the first time as president in June 2022 to receive a briefing on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in state history. He also surveyed the fire damage from Air Force One.
While New Mexico has been trending as a safe Democratic state and Utah is reliably in the red column, Sanderoff noted Arizona is a swing state and is “critical” for Biden to win a second term in November 2024.
While all trips the president takes have political implications, Sanderoff said Biden’s travel next week is more about a warming planet.
“They obviously didn’t choose these states based on the general election,” he said. “They chose them more to highlight the national concern toward excessive heat, drought and water scarcity, where these three states all have those things in common.”
Sanderoff said he suspects the president will mention specific projects under the Inflation Reduction Act for each state during each visit.
“They might have a fundraiser or two planned in some of these states along the way as well,” he said.
Members of Biden’s administration also are fanning out over the next few weeks around the anniversary of the landmark climate change and health care legislation to extol the administration’s successes as the Democratic president seeks reelection in 2024.
Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Wisconsin this week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk about broadband infrastructure investments. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack goes to Oregon to highlight wildfire defense grants, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go to Illinois and Texas and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona heads to Maryland to talk about career and technical education programs.