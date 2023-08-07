ALBUQUERQUE — Officials are urging former service members who may be dealing with the aftereffects of toxic exposure to file claims under a new law that greatly expands health care benefits for military veterans.

The PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden nearly a year ago, is “one of the largest benefit expansion [acts] in the history of the VA,” Cesar Romero, director of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Albuquerque office, said during a multi-agency presentation on the provisions of the act in Albuquerque.

The expansion in coverage may provide some relief for veterans who served at burn pits near military bases and camps or were exposed to toxins during their tours of duty — including the roughly 2.5 million veterans who contracted health problems associated with the use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

