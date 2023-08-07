ALBUQUERQUE — Officials are urging former service members who may be dealing with the aftereffects of toxic exposure to file claims under a new law that greatly expands health care benefits for military veterans.
The PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden nearly a year ago, is “one of the largest benefit expansion [acts] in the history of the VA,” Cesar Romero, director of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Albuquerque office, said during a multi-agency presentation on the provisions of the act in Albuquerque.
The expansion in coverage may provide some relief for veterans who served at burn pits near military bases and camps or were exposed to toxins during their tours of duty — including the roughly 2.5 million veterans who contracted health problems associated with the use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
It also offers new eligibility provisions, based on the date and locale of service, for Gulf War and Vietnam War veterans, as well as those who served in the post-9/11 theater of operations.
Romero said one key part of the act is a “presumptive conditions” provision, which means veterans don’t have to prove their service caused the health condition they are dealing with because the VA will automatically presume their military experience led to the health problems.
Still, veterans must prove they are dealing with a health issue via a doctor’s report.
Officials at the town hall said that while there is no deadline for applying for benefits under the provisions of the act, any veteran applying for benefits by Wednesday could be eligible for up to a year’s worth of retro benefits.
As of Aug. 1, more than 2,900 New Mexicans have filed claims under the new act, and nearly 74% of those were approved and granted, Romero said. He told veterans their chances are thus fairly good for having their claims approved.
Several veterans who attended the town hall or monitored it online asked questions about the act’s provisions. Among the queries:
Can the child of a deceased veteran who may have been eligible to file a claim under the new act file a claim? (Yes)
If a veteran is already covered 100% for veteran health care benefits, should she or he apply for PACT Act benefits? (Yes, as there are additional monthly benefits that can be provided under the act, Romero said).
Should a veteran file a claim for chemical exposure if the chemical in question is not specifically included in the PACT Act? (Yes, Romero said, because it will allow the VA to confirm and record the veteran was exposed to some chemical agent).
As an additional benefit of the new act, any veteran who enrolls for health care benefits will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least once every five years. They also will be asked questions about potential exposure to an open burn pit or other chemical or toxic hazard associated with their military service.
About 80 veterans attended the event, held at Central New Mexico Community College. Afterward, several said the presentation helped them better understand the provision of the act and encouraged them to apply for benefits.
Julio Campos a U.S. Army veteran from Albuquerque, noted he lost a kidney to cancer a few years back — a potential byproduct, he said, of his tour of duty in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.
“It was very helpful to me,” he said of the event. “I didn’t know I might quality for something I was rejected for before [the act].”
“Excellent,” said Orlando McCoy of Albuquerque, who served in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force over a period of 38 years. He said he has “very mild” symptoms that seem tied to his military experience and “did not want to clog up the system” by applying for benefits under the new act.
But after hearing the presentation, McCoy said, “I’m going to go for it.”