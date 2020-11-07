Fire managers are planning a series of prescribed burns in Santa Fe National Forest to eliminate debris that could feed a wildfire.
No dates have been set for burning the debris piles because lighting them depends on the weather and other factors being right, such as debris moisture, winds and the availability of fire crews, officials say.
“Unless conditions line up, we will not implement,” said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest.
Smoke will be visible on roads and other areas where the debris is being burned.
Crews will ignite debris piles in these areas:
- Cuba Ranger District: A site off Forest Road 505 near N.M. 112; and another site off Forest Road 531 on the Middle and South Fork Ojitos.
- Española Ranger District: A site south of Forest Road 102 and west of the Vigil Land Grant; and a site in the Hyde Park area south of N.M. 475 and west of Black Canyon Campground.
- Jemez Ranger District: Sites on Cat Mesa off Forest Road 135; Pino West off Forest Road 10; East Fork off N.M. 4; the Jemez Falls/East fork trail; and the San Diego wildland-urban interface near Jemez Springs.
- Also, the half-acre Thompson Ridge slash pit at the end of Forest Road 106 just north of Thompson Ridge.
- Pecos/Las Vegas District: A site north of the La Cueva community along Forest Road 375; and another site on Rowe Mesa off of Forest Road 324.
- Coyote Ranger District: A site off N.M. 96 between mile markers 23 and 27.
Prescribed fires are part of a science-based method to manage ponderosa pine and dry mixed-conifer stands, reducing the risk of high-severity wildfires and allowing low-intensity fires to play their natural role in the forest ecosystem, forest officials said in a statement.
It’s vital to burn debris from tree-thinning operations as soon as weather and forest conditions permit, Overton said.
“The longer it sits, the more it becomes potential fuel,” she said.
