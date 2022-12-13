LaGarita1_RGB.jpg

The view from La Garita summit on the north rim of Valles Caldera in July. The National Park Service is planning to conduct prescribed burns in the national preserve, possibly starting this month.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

The National Park Service plans to conduct prescribed burns on more than 3,000 acres in Valles Caldera National Preserve and will be mindful of the drier-than-normal winter conditions expected to increase wildfire risks, agency officials say. 

The planned burns will take place in previously thinned areas where the slash, or debris, has been collected into piles. The burns are intended to consume the flammable material so it doesn't fuel a wildfire.  

Although the burning could start this month if conditions are right, such as snow on the ground, crews probably won't ignite the first slash piles until after the holiday season, Valles Caldera spokesman Dave Krueger said. 

