The National Park Service plans to conduct prescribed burns on more than 3,000 acres in Valles Caldera National Preserve and will be mindful of the drier-than-normal winter conditions expected to increase wildfire risks, agency officials say.
The planned burns will take place in previously thinned areas where the slash, or debris, has been collected into piles. The burns are intended to consume the flammable material so it doesn't fuel a wildfire.
Although the burning could start this month if conditions are right, such as snow on the ground, crews probably won't ignite the first slash piles until after the holiday season, Valles Caldera spokesman Dave Krueger said.
Managers are aware this is the third year in a row a La Niña weather pattern has formed, causing drier-than-normal conditions through winter and spring, so they will err on the side of caution, Krueger said.
That means burning the piles only if the soil and debris are sufficiently moist and it's not too windy so the blaze doesn't spread outside the fire lines, he said, noting this cautious approach led to crews carrying out only a small portion of last year's planned burns.
"It could be a year we don't burn all that much," Krueger said.
As of now, the pile burns planned within the park are South Mountain, 980 acres; San Antonio Mountain, 1,400 acres; Cerro San Luis, 670 acres; and Cerro Piñon, 69 acres.
Because the park service is part of the Interior Department, it is not subject to the pause in prescribed burns instituted by the U.S. Forest Service, an Agriculture Department agency.
Forest Service Chief Randy Moore imposed the moratorium so the agency could review prescribed burn policies in response to two planned burns going awry and merging into the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The largest fire in the state's recorded history, it ravaged 341,000 acres and destroyed several hundred homes, mostly in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties.
In April, one of the prescribed burns blew out of control and turned into the Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. The other was a pile burn that led to a "sleeper fire" smoldering underground for months before igniting into the Calf Canyon Fire.
Krueger said there's little chance the Valles Caldera slash piles would do anything similar because they're so small. Still, crews will monitor them to ensure they are completely snuffed out, he added.
Last spring, a small fire flared up in Valles Caldera, and a larger one raged near the park's north side. Neither was ignited by a faulty prescribed burn, but they show the area is vulnerable to fires when conditions are dry.
The Freelove Fire was a 3-acre blaze on the park's western edge, near Sulphur Creek Road. The fire was named after Freelove Canyon and ignited in the burn scar of the 2013 Thompson Ridge Fire.
No official cause has been determined, but it was likely sparked by lightning, Krueger said.
The Cerro Pelado Fire, which started seven miles east of the Jemez Mountains, scorched 43,000 acres and threatened to spread into the park's north side before it was brought under control. The fire's cause is still unknown.
Valles Caldera's upcoming burn operations will be completed in phases over several days, and a news release will be sent out as an advanced notice one to three days ahead of a burn, Krueger said.
Because of the location and elevation, smoke from these burns may be visible from all directions around the Jemez Mountains, including La Cueva, Sierra Los Pinos, Jemez Springs, Jemez Pueblo, Cañon, Gilman and Los Alamos — and smoke may linger for a few days after each burn, according to a park service news release.
Krueger said speed has never been a priority, as evidenced by slash piles that have sat around for years unburned.
"They [crews] are just trying to do whatever amount of earth they can do safely," he said.