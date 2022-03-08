Fire managers are planning a set of prescribed burns this spring in Santa Fe National Forest.
The burns, intended to reduce fuels before the 2022 fire season in the spring and summer, will take place if and when conditions are favorable, according to a release from the forest.
The projects include:
- Up to 1,000 acres within the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed in the Española Ranger District.
- The Cordovas burn of about 650 acres on Mesa Poleo near Forest Road 103 and Forest Road 172 in the Coyote Ranger District.
- The Mesa Potrero burn of 500 acres, approximately seven miles north of the town of Gallina and 14 miles northwest of the Coyote District Office.
- The Oso 5 prescribed burn west of the community of Llaves and northeast of Lindrith in the Cuba Ranger District.
- The 125-acre Diego prescribed burn north of the town of Gilman and east of the Rancho del Chaparral Girl Scout Camp in the Cuba Ranger District.
- A 1,702-acre prescribed burn, called North Joaquin, west of Forest Road 376, south of Forest Road 534 and north of Joaquin Canyon in the Jemez Ranger District.
- The 600-acre Cat Mesa prescribed burn adjacent to Forest Road 135, about 2½ miles east-northeast of Jemez Springs in the Jemez Ranger District.
- The 1,200-acre Las Dispensas prescribed burn in the Gallinas Watershed in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District.
