The Santa Fe-based Forest Stewards Guild in partnership with other agencies will conduct prescribed burns across 7,400 acres in Northern New Mexico this winter.
The guild will work with the Forest Service, pueblo government, local fire departments and the Rio Grande Water Fund that is part of the national nonprofit Nature Conservancy.
Through March, a four-person burn team will work on the backlog of piled fuels on private lands as well as a pile burn on Santa Clara Pueblo, which requires hand thinning of flammable growth. Prescribed burns are also planned for Glorieta Camps in Santa Fe County, El Salto in Taos County, Casa Angelica in Sandoval County and Santa Clara Bosque in Rio Arriba County.
"Our water sustainability is dependent on not having catastrophic fire," Forest Stewards Guild Deputy Director Eytan Krasilovsky said. "Immediate reasons to do this sort of work are to make the forest and landscape more resilient, so we don't have catastrophic events. But when we do, we have them managed and checked rather than, for example, what we saw in Colorado this summer when fire ran 17 miles unchecked in a day."
The Forest Stewards Guild said in a news release the burn squads will coordinate with local fire departments and air-quality regulators to conduct regular small-scale pile burns.
In August and September, a previous prescribed burn helped crews prevent the Medio Fire from damaging Tesuque Pueblo land and structures around the Santa Fe ski basin. Unlike the 2011 Pacheco Fire, which affected around 60 percent of the Rio Nambé Reservoir Watershed, only 8 percent of the Medio Fire's perimeter was within the watershed.
A study by the Forest Service found 1,187 acres, or 30 percent of the fire area, has high potential for post-fire runoff, meaning a typical summer thunderstorm would produce a peak water flow five times greater than the same amount of rain prior to the fire.
Krasilovsky said the Forest Stewards Guild, a national organization focused on forestry education, training, policy analysis, research and advocacy, first started combining nonprofit, local, state and federal resources for prescribed burns on public, private and pueblo lands in 2018.
"We need to change the paradigm and work together in a very intentional and consistent way," Krasilovsky said. "No one agency or group can address the problem at the scale that is needed. This effort was unique in 2018, and now it is not as widespread as it needs to be."
