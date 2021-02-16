National Forest Service and National Park Service officials say prescribed burns will continue as weather conditions allow.
The Park Service in a news release Tuesday said burns at Bandelier National Monument will continue through the end of the week as conditions allow or until completion.
The burns, conducted to reduce hazardous fuels in case of high-intensity wildfires later in the year, will be conducted in a 37-acre area, extending west from Ponderosa Campground to the Valles Caldera Boundary. One acre in Valles Caldera also may be affected.
Smoke may be visible from N.M. 4, Los Alamos and White Rock.
Fire managers in the Santa Fe National Forest have announced plans for a prescribed burn on Rowe Mesa, with a window that extends to March 31. The area includes 4,455 acres and is located east of N.M. 34, about 10 miles south of Pecos.
Officials said smoke may impact Santa Fe, Pecos, Las Vegas, N.M., and several other communities.
