The Santa Fe National Forest announced Monday the potential implementation of a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe watershed as early as Tuesday.
According to a Forest Service news release, the decision will depend upon a variety of favors, including weather and wind. Crews will use hand and aerial ignitions to deal with 350 acres north of Nichols Reservoir.
The burn is aimed at protecting the 17,000-acre watershed, which provides more than 40 percent of the city's water. It will remove dead forest fuels, reducing the risk of high-intensity fire within the watershed and nearby neighborhoods, according to the news release.
Officials said smoke likely will be visible from Santa Fe, Tesuque, Eldorado and Interstate 25. It could settle into lower elevations and drainages but should lift in the following hours, though lingering smoke may be present for up to a week.
