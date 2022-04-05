Residents of Las Vegas, N.M., and its outlying areas may see smoke from a 1,207-acre controlled burn federal fire managers plan to ignite Wednesday in the local ranger district if weather conditions are favorable.
Crews hope to complete as much of the planned burns in the Las Dispensas treatment area as conditions will allow throughout the month of April, according to a Santa Fe National Forest news release.
Las Dispensas is part of a larger project to protect the Gallinas Watershed, a primary water source for Las Vegas.
Smoke may be visible from Gallinas, El Porvenir, San Pablo, Mineral Hill, San Geronimo, Gascon, Pendaries, Las Vegas and along the Interstate 25 corridor.
Prescribed burns are aimed at reducing vegetation and forest debris, also known as fuels, that can feed wildfires. But forest officials note public safety is the first priority, requiring that they gauge wind conditions, debris moisture and other factors before lighting a prescribed burn.
Prescribed fires must comply with state air quality guidelines, but people who are smoke-sensitive or have heart and lung problems should take precautionary measures, officials said.
Fire updates will be posted on the New Mexico Fire Information website and on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
For information, contact the Pecos Ranger Station at 505-757-6121 or the Las Vegas Ranger Station at 505-425-3534.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.