Fire managers plan to conduct a prescribed burn in the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed this month if conditions remain favorable.
Crews are scheduled to ignite about 1,000 acres in a controlled fire roughly a mile east of Nichols Reservoir on April 18, according to Santa Fe National Forest officials.
The U.S. Forest Service is coordinating with state health and environment officials to monitor air quality because the fire's proximity to the city is likely to affect populated areas for a short period, officials said.
Smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible from Santa Fe, Tesuque, Glorieta, Pecos Canyon, El Dorado and a stretch of Interstate 25.
Historically, smoke has lifted by the next morning, but poorer ventilation may cause it to linger, officials said.
Prescribed fires must comply with state air quality guidelines, but people who are smoke-sensitive or have heart and lung problems should take precautionary measures, officials said.
Controlled fires have been conducted across most of the 7,200-acre lower watershed in the past 12 years. These prescribed burns within the watershed reduce vegetation and debris that can feed high-severity wildfires and threaten water resources and nearby homes.
People with health concerns can call the Health Department at 505-827-0006 for additional information.
