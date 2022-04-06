Unexpected erratic winds caused multiple spot fires outside the area of a prescribed burn in Santa Fe National Forest, resulting in a wildfire, according to a news release.
The Las Dispensas prescribed fire in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District was declared a wildfire about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
The blaze, dubbed the Hermits Peak Fire, is about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas and is estimated at more than 100 acres, the news release states. It added, fire managers had called in additional resources including a Type 3 incident management team, a very large air tanker and lead plane, two Hotshot crews and two additional engines.
The wildfire is burning in mixed conifer in steep, rugged terrain, and “the strategy will be full suppression,” the release states.
The fire is moving toward the Pecos Wilderness and wasn’t a threat to private property as of Wednesday night, according to the news release.
Smoke from the fire might be visible from Gallinas, El Porvenir, San Pablo, Mineral Hill, San Geronimo, Gascon, Pendaries and Las Vegas, N.M., as well as along the Interstate 25, the news release states.
A prescribed burn that escaped containment lines in 2000 became the Cerro Grande Fire, which burned 234 homes and left more than 400 families homeless in the Los Alamos area. Ignited as a prescribed burn at Bandelier National Monument, the blaze jumped fire lines and raged through the forest, driven by strong wind.
Los Alamos was evacuated amid the blaze, later followed by White Rock. More than 40,000 acres burned, leaving both nature and some residents facing a long recovery.
Not sure how the article is entitled to start out with the "unexpected" descriptor of the winds.
Didn't the fire managers read the weather report? Windy conditions expected. Are you listening Forest Service re: controlled burn for Santa Fe?
My thoughts exactly.
Winds have been strong and persistent for weeks now and are showing strong winds though the weekend. Where are your heads and who is in charge???Have you not learned from the PAST?
I agree with Julie. What are they thinking. Now there is going to be another prescribed burn in the watershed. This is the windiest time of the year and they are starting fires. Intelligence test please.
