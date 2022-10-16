Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is poised to hire a private equity group to manage its emergency room physicians, a decision that has raised concerns among some doctors about a potential decline in patient care in a department they say has been stretched by severe staffing shortages.

Doctors fear they will lose their positions in the emergency room amid the swift transition unless they agree to sign 120-day “rolling” contracts with the private firm, Tacoma, Wash.-based Sound Physicians.

Melanie Mozes, a spokeswoman at Presbyterian Santa Fe, said the hospital’s current emergency department physicians also will have the option of taking on a new role within Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ statewide hospital network.

Popular in the Community