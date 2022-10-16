Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is poised to hire a private equity group to manage its emergency room physicians, a decision that has raised concerns among some doctors about a potential decline in patient care in a department they say has been stretched by severe staffing shortages.
Doctors fear they will lose their positions in the emergency room amid the swift transition unless they agree to sign 120-day “rolling” contracts with the private firm, Tacoma, Wash.-based Sound Physicians.
Melanie Mozes, a spokeswoman at Presbyterian Santa Fe, said the hospital’s current emergency department physicians also will have the option of taking on a new role within Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ statewide hospital network.
Letters and emails obtained by The New Mexican indicate the ER staffing overhaul comes a few months after the nonprofit hospital’s intensive care unit was shut down, in part due to worker shortages, a move that put additional strain on the emergency department staff.
Dr. David Arredondo, who serves as medical director of Presbyterian Santa Fe, confirmed Sound Physicians is expected to take over emergency physician staffing in February to address workforce concerns.
He also confirmed the hospital is not currently operating its ICU.
“In July, after thoughtful evaluation of limited nurse staffing availability, we paused services in our 4-bed ICU. We are confident in the care that was delivered in our ICU prior to its closure and will evaluate a re-opening should staffing allow. We continue to work collaboratively with community health partners and our Presbyterian system colleagues to ensure effective transfers for patients needing ICU-level care,” Arredondo wrote in an email provided by Mozes late last week.
“While we’ve had an excellent team of dedicated clinicians since Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center opened, we also want to stay ahead of recruiting challenges that face us and hospitals across the country,” Arredondo wrote in an earlier statement.
“Hospitals often use staffing agencies and external partners in their facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most. With this in mind, we’re partnering with a staffing organization that can continue to consistently provide physician coverage in our Emergency Department and hospitalists services,” the statement continued.
The Presbyterian hospital system has partnered with Sound Physicians for a number of years and has had a “strong collaboration” with Presbyterian Rust Medical Center,” Arredondo wrote. “This partnership will allow SFMC’s recruitment efforts to focus on adding more specialists to our team to meet the needs of the community.”
One physician at the nonprofit hospital said all emergency department doctors there have been terminated effective Jan. 31 as Presbyterian prepares to shift staffing management to Sound Physicians.
“We were told that this was not a quality decision but a business decision,” said the physician, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.
“For six to nine months the administrators have been consistently whittling down the staffing in the emergency department because they have to balance their budget, and we’re not generating enough revenue,” the physician said, adding this has “created a very unsafe situation in the emergency room” that he fears could worsen under the private company’s staffing management.
“When you don’t have enough nurses or providers to adequately care for the number of patients that you have, it’s dangerous because people don’t get the proper attention,” the physician said. “You don’t have the time to think about a patient. Things get missed. A lot of medications are forgotten or not given in a timely manner.”
Sound Physicians is owned by the insurance company OptumHealth and the investment consortium Summit Partners. It was purchased for $2.15 billion in 2018, the same year Presbyterian Santa Fe opened its doors, but it has been a provider of emergency services for more than 20 years.
It has faced allegations of improper billing practices in other places.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the for-profit company was ordered to pay $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations it overbilled Medicare and other federal health care programs from 2004 to 2012. The suit alleged Sound Physicians knowingly submitted claims to federal health benefit programs on behalf of its hospital employees for higher and more expensive levels of services than were documented on medical records.
Asked whether Sound Physicians would provide billing services under its contract with the Santa Fe hospital, Arredondo said in a statement, “Sound Physicians will bill for only physician services in our ED. As with partnering organizations in all of our facilities, Presbyterian does monitor contract performance, including billing practices.”
A spokesman at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, a nonprofit with a history of medical care in Santa Fe that dates back more than 150 years, said it also contracts with a private organization for emergency department services.
“We’re not unique,” Arturo Delgado said, adding many hospitals throughout the country regularly use private equity and independent democratic groups for emergency care. Christus St. Vincent contracts with HealthFront Emergency Physicians, incorporated as Northern New Mexico Emergency Medical Services in 1976 as a democratic emergency group in which all members owned shares.
Sound Physicians announced in 2015 it would take over neurosurgery, orthopedics, trauma and other services for Christus, but Delgado said, “It wasn’t something that worked out in the best interest of our patients. It didn’t last a year. We went back to our conventional management model.”
Delgado said Christus is happy with HealthFront, which has enjoyed a relationship with the hospital since the mid-1970s.
While most Presbyterian Santa Fe doctors contacted by The New Mexican declined to speak about the transition to Sound Physicians, a letter obtained by the newspaper suggests widespread concern.
Dr. Steven Pike, president of the hospital’s Professional Medical Staff, chairman of its Medical Executive Committee and a member of the Presbyterian Central New Mexico Community Board of Trustees, wrote a letter dated Sept. 30, asking officials to reverse their decision to contract with Sound Physicians.
Pike could not be reached for comment on the transition.
His letter — to Presbyterian Healthcare Services President Dale Maxwell, Senior Vice President Tim Johnsen, outgoing Presbyterian Santa Fe CEO Sarah Staal, Rust Medical Center Chief Executive John Wade and Arredondo — says he had heard concerns from several physicians and other medical staff members about what he called an “abrupt” decision that was “disturbing and disruptive” to providers.
He urged the officials to consider “a more gradual transition of provider services over a year,” which he wrote would “establish conditions for a smooth transition without substantial disruption.”
An email provided to The New Mexican, which only identifies its author as the “ED medical director,” also expresses objections to the transition, which, it states, could have “long-lasting negative consequences” for the emergency department staff.
Arredondo did not address the potential effects of the Sound Physicians contract on individual doctors but said in a statement hospital administrators do not “anticipate any impact to inpatient care or wait times” due to the contract with Sound Physicians. The hospital remains committed to providing consistent, quality care to patients, he said in the statement. “This partnership offers additional ways to support that commitment.”