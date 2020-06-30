Let’s face it, sometimes you could use an urgent care clinic after 8 p.m. or early in the morning.
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center plans to start filling that need.
Starting Wednesday, the hospital is expanding its urgent care hours to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Previously, urgent care was available at the hospital only from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“With this approach, patients will no longer have to choose where to go to access the right care in their time of need,” hospital CEO Jon Wade said. “This model is a game-changer for our community. We know that patients have urgent care needs at all times, including many in the night hours.”
Presbyterian operates a separate urgent care clinic within the hospital that patients could access using the same entrance that leads to the hospital's emergency room. Medical staff determine the level of care needed for each patient.
Presbyterian Medical Group’s urgent care hours on St. Michael’s Drive remain unchanged at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
