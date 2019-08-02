Albuquerque-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services reported Friday that someone had gained unauthorized access to the records of about 183,000 patients and health plan members sometime around May 9, though more victims could be identified in coming weeks.
“[Presbyterian] cannot confirm how many specific Santa Fe [patients] are impacted at this time,” Presbyterian spokeswoman Melanie Mozes said.
Presbyterian owns Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, which opened on city’s south side Oct. 1.
The company began mailing letters Friday to patients and health plan members affected by the breach, which was discovered June 6, according to a news release issued Friday. The company discovered someone had gained access to patient information through a deceptive email sent to some Presbyterian employees.
Presbyterian believes this was part of a “phishing” scam to get information such as birth dates, Social Security numbers and clinical and health plan information, the statement said. The company secured these employee email accounts immediately, alerted federal law enforcement and conducted a thorough review of impacted emails, according to the statement.
“While our investigation is ongoing, we want to stress that we have no evidence indicating that any patient or member data has been used in any way and there was no access to our electronic health record or billing systems,” Presbyterian CEO Dale Maxwell said in a statement.
The company recommends anyone affected by the breach review all medical statements they receive from their health care providers and insurers to identify any services they did not receive.
For people whose Social Security numbers were included in the breach, Presbyterian is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services.
Anyone who believes they were affected by the breach but have not received a letter by Sept. 30 can call 833-297-6405 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.