As increased costs and staffing shortages continue to strain hospitals in New Mexico and across the U.S., Presbyterian Healthcare Services is exploring a possible cost-saving solution in partnership with an Iowa health care organization.
Albuquerque-based Presbyterian, which operates a hospital in Santa Fe, and UnityPoint Health, based in Des Moines, Iowa, have signed a letter of intent to examine the creation of a new organization that would serve as the administrative arm for both groups.
The partnership would allow Presbyterian and UnityPoint to retain their own identities and operate independently.
“Neither organization is being acquired; neither organization is for sale,” Presbyterian CEO Dale Maxwell said in an interview. “We would maintain our local brand and board of directors.”
The new organization would address operational efficiencies, he said, but would not affect the care and coverage delivered by Presbyterian hospitals or the company's insurance division, Presbyterian Health Plan.
The negotiations stem from an executive with experience at the top levels of both organizations: UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman was Presbyterian's executive vice president and chief operating officer from 2017 to 2021.
“We have known each other for 14 years, and we have communicated throughout the pandemic,” Maxwell said.
In a joint news release, the health care groups said the new administrative organization would be tasked with “making greater investments in clinical excellence, digital innovation, workforce development and value-based care while lowering overall administrative costs.”
Presbyterian and UnityPoint are still negotiating the details of the third organization's responsibilities and what it would mean for the executive offices at the health care groups, Maxwell said.
“We’re still in the beginning phases,” he said. “We have not fully defined what those will look like.”
Maxwell described the extreme pressures in the health care industry with increased supply costs and worker salaries, and the pandemic-era plight of staffing shortages.
“Those changes are structural, not cyclical,” Maxwell said. “We’re not going to see the cost of supplies decline. This requires us to make structural changes to continue to deliver high-quality care.”
He noted more than 50% of the nation’s hospitals operated at losses in 2022, including Presbyterian, which sustained a $370 million loss in 2022 from heavy declines in investments and carries $1.1 billion in debt.
UnityPoint has 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, while Presbyterian has nine hospitals in New Mexico, including Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Maxwell said annual revenue at each organization is similar, with Presbyterian at about $6 billion and UnityPoint about $5 billion.
“UnityPoint has more of a hospital presence and Presbyterian has more presence with the health plan,” he said.
Presbyterian Health Plan is one of four participating health insurance companies offering policies through beWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange.
Founded in 1908, Presbytrian has become the state’s largest private employer with more than 13,000 employees.
UnityPoint Health was established in Des Moines in 1993 with the merger of Iowa Methodist and Iowa Lutheran hospitals, dating back to 1901 and 1914, respectively. UnityPoint has 32,000 employees.
“The next step is to continue to examine the model we’re trying to put together, identify and quantify administrative efficiencies,” Maxwell said.
There is no deadline in place to establish the new organization, he added.