As increased costs and staffing shortages continue to strain hospitals in New Mexico and across the U.S., Presbyterian Healthcare Services is exploring a possible cost-saving solution in partnership with an Iowa health care organization.

Albuquerque-based Presbyterian, which operates a hospital in Santa Fe, and UnityPoint Health, based in Des Moines, Iowa, have signed a letter of intent to examine the creation of a new organization that would serve as the administrative arm for both groups.

The partnership would allow Presbyterian and UnityPoint to retain their own identities and operate independently.