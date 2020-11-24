Presbyterian Health Plan this week started sending letters to 3,500 patients in New Mexico with a mea culpa for mailing Oct. 1 announcements to wrong addresses.
Presbyterian had put a health plan member’s name on the envelope but a different plan member’s address.
Such misaddressed mail went to 343 Santa Fe plan members, Presbyterian Healthcare Services spokeswoman Amanda Schoenberg said.
“The letter contained member names, reminders about recommended health screenings for managing their health care treatment, and contact information for care coordination,” Presbyterian wrote in a news release. “The mailing did not involve Social Security numbers, financial or credit card information, or any information contained in medical systems or any other health information.”
Presbyterian said it is not aware of any improper or attempted use or disclosure of health screening information.
Potentially affected plan members can call 833-905-3234 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for more assistance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.