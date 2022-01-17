Another Northern New Mexico medical facility has enacted crisis standards of care, meaning its facility is so full of patients or short of staff it must make special considerations for who is treated.
Presbyterian Española Hospital made the declaration last week, saying, among other things, it is facing a “significantly worsening staff shortage.”
The problems that lead to crisis standards can result in longer wait times in emergency rooms, patient transfers to other area hospitals with more capacity and delays in surgeries.
Taos’ Holy Cross Medical Center also declared crisis standards last week. Along with Presbyterian Española Hospital, that makes at least nine medical facilities in New Mexico to have formally declared crisis standards of care in the past two months.
The designation reflects the severe shortage of hospital resources in a state experts say struggles with that problem in normal circumstances and has been especially tested by the coronavirus pandemic.
Presbyterian said in a statement Monday “unrelenting high patient volumes” have contributed to the problem.
Presbyterian and the New Mexico Hospital Association also mentioned limited supplies of effective monoclonal antibody treatments, which have been successful in helping certain COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization.
Some forms of the treatment aren’t as effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus as they are against the delta variant, which previously swept through the state. Omicron has replaced delta as the dominant variant throughout the nation.
The state Department of Health declared hospitals could enter crisis standards of care in late 2020 and again in October. The agency was closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so a complete list of hospitals under crisis standards couldn’t be ascertained.
The state’s crisis designation, as well as individual hospitals’ declarations of crisis, helps those facilities by allowing them to prioritize care by severity of a patient’s condition; gain staffing assistance through the state and federal governments; and receive legal protection for doctors and others called on to work outside their normal practices.
Presbyterian Healthcare Services previously placed three of its hospitals — the main hospital in downtown Albuquerque; Kaseman Hospital, also in Albuquerque; and Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho — in crisis standards of care.
Others that have declared crisis standards are San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and UNM’s Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho.
Troy Clark, president and CEO of the New Mexico Hospital Association, said in a statement Monday his organization is “working with state officials and legislators through the legislative process to garner funding to provide our hospitals and their strained staff with much needed relief.”
The relief could help keep hospital staffers in place and assist hospitals in recruiting additional staff members, Clark said.
