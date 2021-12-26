The First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Working in tandem with the state Department of Health and New Mexico National Guard, the church will offer up to 135 doses for those 12 and over, the Rev. Andrew Black said Sunday. "We just want to help as many people as we can."
The vaccination clinic is not just for members of the congregation or people who have health insurance, he said. Patients seeking shots do need to wear protective face masks, follow social distancing practices and wait on site at least 15 minutes after they receive their shots, he added.
Black said his church, at at 208 Grant Ave., reached out to the Department of Health earlier this month with a request to serve as a vaccination site. "The hope is we can do it again in a couple of weeks and get other faith communities to do it as well," he said.
While some people already have registered in advance, Black said walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the church at 505-982-8544. To register, visit the state's vaccination registration site, vaccinenm.org/public-calendar.html, and click on the "Santa Fe" link and date of event.
