Daniel Estrada, 13, left, and Jeremiah Shaw, 12, clear snow off one of the features at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center Skate Park before riding their bikes Monday.
Preparing for liftoff in Santa Fe
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
