Claudia Enriquez and KC Aragonez weigh bags of pinto beans Thursday to be distributed in meal kits through Moving Arts Española. The group has a limited quantity of dry goods including beans, rice and lentils, and canned goods, along with recipes. Food is distributed Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group plans on having two distribution events monthly. To register, visit https://www.movingartsespanola.org/
Preparing food to share in Española
- Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican
