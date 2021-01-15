011421_MovingArts001-rgb.jpg

Claudia Enriquez and KC Aragonez weigh bags of pinto beans Thursday to be distributed in meal kits through Moving Arts Española. The group has a limited quantity of dry goods including beans, rice and lentils, and canned goods, along with recipes. Food is distributed Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group plans on having two distribution events monthly. To register, visit https://www.movingartsespanola.org/ 

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

