Santa Fe County Spelling Bee contestants Opal Lacika, from top, left to right, Silvan Yanda, Issac Moreno, Jazmine Sartin, Amaya Carreon and Rafael Ingliss puzzle through words Thursday during the annual competition at Santa Fe Community College. Carreon won by spelling “escarole.”
Amaya Carreon gave the announcer that classic pre-teen glare when told she would need to spell one more word before she could capture the biggest trophy at this year's Santa Fe County Spelling Bee.
But her face lit up Thursday with a wide smile as the judges flashed green cards after the 12-year-old successfully spelled the winner — "escarole." (Definition: It's a noun; an endive with broad leaves often used in salads).
Carreon, a seventh grader at Santa Fe Preparatory School, was one of 47 spellers from 14 private and public schools who competed in the nearly four-hour event.
After roughly 12 rounds, Carreon, Ethan Watson and Bhavith Grunam, also known as Sai, were named the top three spellers, giving each a spot at the state spelling bee in Albuquerque.
The winner of that competition will then take part at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in June.
Watson, a seventh grader at Mandela International Magnet School, finished second after misspelling "nomenclature." Grunam, a sixth grader at Wood Gormley Elementary School, was third, exiting after missing "rictus."
Participants were some of the best spellers in their schools, having taken home the gold at their respective spelling bees. Though the kids ranged from third through eighth graders, all brought skill to the table — spelling words that left most adults stumped.
Carreon said she kept herself sharp for the competition by studying and having her dad quiz her. She said that won't change before the state competition, though it won't be her first time there. She has been competing in spelling bees since she was in second grade and won the county-level event when she was in the fifth grade.
"I just have to do my best. I'm really not expecting anything," she said, looking ahead to the state competition.
About 11 million schoolchildren take part in the Scripps spelling bee every year, and the national finals are televised. The goal of the competition is to help students improve their spelling and increase their vocabularies. The majority of the words are provided by Scripps and given to participating students, so they can study.
Lynda Volkman, an organizer for the competition, said this had been the first time Scripps was able to hold the competition in person since 2020. Though the bee was still held remotely during the COVID-19 crisis, she said it wasn't quite the same as the pre-pandemic spelloffs she'd been used to.
"I think it helps make it to be a little bit more exciting, a little bit more special for these kids," Volkman said of in-person competitions. "Because otherwise, they were on a Zoom meeting in front of a computer, and that isn't as fun. They didn't really get an audience to clap for them."