Amaya Carreon gave the announcer that classic pre-teen glare when told she would need to spell one more word before she could capture the biggest trophy at this year's Santa Fe County Spelling Bee.

But her face lit up Thursday with a wide smile as the judges flashed green cards after the 12-year-old successfully spelled the winner — "escarole." (Definition: It's a noun; an endive with broad leaves often used in salads).

Carreon, a seventh grader at Santa Fe Preparatory School, was one of 47 spellers from 14 private and public schools who competed in the nearly four-hour event.

