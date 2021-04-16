Granted, "Godzilla Shark" was a far sexier name.
But researchers have settled upon a far different moniker for an astoundingly well-preserved 300 million-year-old shark skeleton found about 30 miles southeast of Albuquerque in 2013.
Dracopristis hoffmanorum.
The 6½-foot shark, which roamed the oceans above what now is New Mexico, is considered a significant find, said Spencer Lucas, curator of paleontology at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. Its skeleton, uncovered in the Manzano Mountains, is composed of cartilage and was interspersed with rock. It's considered the most complete shark fossil of its kind in North America.
It was discovered by John-Paul Hodnett, a paleontologist from Maryland who happened to be visiting the area with other scientists in 2013 to learn about its rocks and fossils.
Sharks, of course, are formidable creatures, then and now. Dracopristis hoffmanorum had 12 rows of teeth and a pair of 2½-foot fin spines.
"By modern standards, it was not a big shark," said Lucas. "By the standards of its day, it's a giant."
Since 2013, scientists have painstakingly been working to stabilize and clean the fossil and eventually plan to display it at the Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque.
Scientists said the skeleton offers new insight into how this type of shark — called ctenacanths — fit on modern sharks' long family tree.
Oh, and Dracopristis hoffmanorum? In essence, it means "Hoffman's Dragon Shark," and refers to its big jaws, large spine and the family who owned the land on which it was found.
