The Legislature’s debate over crime is beginning to take form, centering on two key issues: whether suspects accused of serious offenses should be detained in jail as a matter of course and whether a risk assessment process known as the Arnold Tool is a threat to public safety.

The chief justice of the state Supreme Court and the administrative head of the court system have defended the system as it stands.

But several bills in the Legislature, perhaps influenced by criticism by law enforcement and the public’s weariness of crime’s severity and constancy, are aimed at changing the pre-detention process.

