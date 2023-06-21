Closed-door meetings have become increasingly common for members of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, appointed early this year under a voter-approved overhaul of the long-troubled agency.
Secret sessions are about to become the norm.
The three commissioners Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a plan to hold fewer public meetings and more executive sessions, or talks held behind closed doors.
The commission, which oversees electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies and other services, for years has held public meetings weekly — and before that, twice weekly. Under the new plan, it will reduce public meetings to every other week, with private meetings in between to discuss regulatory matters.
Commissioners have met in more closed-door sessions in the first six months of the year than past commissioners did in 2022 and almost twice as many than their predecessors did during 2021.
Former Commissioner Cynthia Hall said the number of closed meetings the commission has held — 18 so far, compared to 16 throughout 2022 and 10 in 2021 — seems high.
The decision to increase the secret sessions comes as the commission has faced sharp criticism from community organizations and the state attorney general over closed-door talks it held with renewable energy company Avangrid, a Connecticut-based company seeking a merger deal with Public Service Company of New Mexico. The discussions centered on an appeal PNM and Avangrid filed in the state Supreme Court over the previous commission’s rejection of the merger. The new commissioners and the company filed a joint motion asking the court to send the case back for reconsideration — a request the court denied.
Indivisible Albuquerque, a progressive activist organization, has accused the commissioners of “ex parte” communications — or improper one-sided discussions — with Avangrid.
Rayellen Smith, who is active in the group, called the commission’s Wednesday decision on closed-door meetings “troubling.”
“They can’t represent us if they don’t let us in,” Smith said. “Regulators are there to protect us, and they can’t protect us if they don’t let us in.”
The state Open Meetings Act allows for closed meetings — barring members of the public — only for certain discussions, including matters involving litigation or personnel. All actions from a public decision-making body must be taken in public.
“Public access to the proceedings and decision-making processes of governmental boards, agencies and commissions is an essential element of a properly functioning democracy,” then-Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote in an Open Meetings Act compliance guide in 2015.
Closed Public Regulation Commission meetings have been scheduled to discuss hiring staff, litigation — including appeals to the state Supreme Court of prior commission decisions — and deliberations on utility regulatory cases.
Commissioner James Ellison defended the decision to deliberate cases in closed meetings, arguing at Wednesday’s meeting the group would always vote in public and he would always explain his votes.
“The quality of decisions can be improved when the commission is able to discuss things, get opinions from their attorneys and not be on a stage and feel a little more comfortable with saying whatever comes into their mind,” Ellison said. “I am committed to transparency, and I’m sure that is true of my commissioner colleagues.”
A staff memo on the subject recommended commissioners “continue to host deliberative meetings/executive sessions closed to the public where the Commissioners can take the time necessary to wrestle with difficult issues in a forum where they can receive candid advice from the necessary Commission personnel and engage in frank and less inhibited dialogues among the Commissioners and advisory staff.”
The memo notes utility regulation commissions in several other states, such as Colorado, Michigan and Hawaii, meet privately for deliberations on utility cases.
Hall said she advocated for closed meetings during her tenure, mostly for talks on litigation.
“I do feel there has to be room for allowing closed sessions,” she said. “I also feel it’s very important to discuss as much as possible in public — the public deserves it, and we as commissioners have our minds focused on what’s best for the public interest when we do that.”
The downside, Hall said, is that commissioners sometimes have priorities other than the public’s best interest, “whether that be embarrassment for not understanding the facts of the case or ulterior, political motives.”
Former Commissioner Jason Marks, who served from 2005 to 2012, said he recalls conducting closed meetings mostly for litigation and personnel matters and rarely for deliberation on adjudicatory matters.
Closed meetings are the commissioners’ choice, Marks said, and he acknowledged they are legal.
“I have no reason to believe they’re not conducting themselves properly,” he said, “and I don’t want to tell the new commission how to do their job.”
Marks noted, however, the question of holding closed-door meetings for deliberations that could be done in public ignites a similar debate about government transparency as that of releasing application materials for people seeking public jobs, which is an ongoing debate in the state Legislature.
He acknowledged the merit of arguments against frequent closed meetings.
“What exactly are you going to say in private that you wouldn’t say in public?” Marks said. “Is it really the best discussion and the best advice from their advisers? I tend to think not, but that’s the tradeoff.
“People will speak more frankly [in closed meetings], but are those things you should be making a decision on if you’re concerned about it?”