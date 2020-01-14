A state agency that regulates public utilities in New Mexico was "hacked by an outside source," according to Public Regulation Commission Chief of Staff Jason Montoya.
Montoya said the commission's preliminary findings indicate the source might have been a foreign country. He said the commission is contracting a third-party company to find out what exactly happened.
The commission's website currently is down, but it's unclear whether any confidential information has been leaked. Montoya did not immediately respond to follow-up inquiries seeking additional information.
The state Economic Development Department's website also was down for a short period of time Tuesday morning but is now back online. A department spokesman, Bruce Krasnow, said there was a problem with the website server that has since been resolved.
