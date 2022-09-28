The proposed merger between the Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid was denied by the state Public Regulation Commission in December, but the appearance of the companies’ logos together in various places has led to confusion — and criticism — among some utility customers.

The commission Tuesday unanimously approved an order compelling PNM and Avangrid, among other respondents, to provide “copies of any and all joint communications, presentations and use of both the Avangrid and PNM logos” in any medium of communications to members of the public or to the utility's customers.

Such communications might include brochures, print and digital advertisements, plus signs, banners, sponsorships and other activities, according to the commission’s order.

