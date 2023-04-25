El_Cabo_RGB.jpg

The El Cabo wind farm in Torrance County, developed by Avangrid Renewables. Emails show attorneys for Avangrid and the Public Regulation Commission engaged in one-sided communication ahead of a joint filing to request the state Supreme Court send a merger proposal involving the company back to the PRC for a rehearing.

The exchange began just weeks after new members of the state Public Regulation Commission were sworn in.

Thomas Bird, an attorney for Connecticut-based energy company Avangrid, sent an email Jan. 31 to PRC attorneys Michael Smith and Russell Fisk outlining a possible “procedural approach” to returning Avangrid’s proposed merger with Public Service Company of New Mexico to the newly appointed commissioners for reconsideration.

The plan formed the basis for Avangrid, PNM and the PRC filing a joint motion March 8 to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to dismiss the utility companies’ appeal of the commission’s prior rejection of the merger deal and send it back for a new hearing.

