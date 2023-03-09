It's safe to say no admirer of trustbuster Teddy Roosevelt serves on the state Public Regulation Commission.

The PRC has entangled itself with a giant Connecticut-based energy company that wants to acquire New Mexico's largest electric utility. With that decision, the newly appointed three-member PRC could not have gotten off to a worse start.

New Mexico previously employed an elected five-member commission to regulate public utilities. That panel 15 months ago unanimously rejected Avangrid Inc.'s proposal to acquire Public Service Company of New Mexico, commonly called PNM.

