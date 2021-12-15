The state Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday rejected Public Service Company of New Mexico’s plan to abandon the Four Corners Power Plant and give its share to another company.
The commission wants PNM to address issues such as how the electric utility will replace the power from the coal-fueled plant in northwestern New Mexico. The commission also said it wants PNM to defend the wisdom of capital expenditures it has made in recent years at Four Corners.
This order, made unanimously by the five-member commission, is largely in contrast with hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros' recommendation to approve PNM's plan. Medeiros serves as a quasi-judge for the commission.
Under the defeated plan, PNM would have paid Navajo Transitional Energy Co. $75 million to take PNM’s stake in the power plant and coal mine that feeds it. PNM's plan was to depart the power plant, which has other owners, at the end of 2024.
Many environmental and community organizations criticized the plan because the deal would not accelerate the plant's closure. Among other owners of the plant are Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.