The state Public Regulation Commission is asking for a substantial budget increase to cover the cost of hiring 15 new employees, many of whom are needed to deal with the changing landscape of regulating energy companies in the wake of a new state law, according to its 2021 budget request.
The commission, charged with setting utility rates, argues the new hires are needed to work through the increasing complexities of regulating new clean energy mandates stemming from New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act, passed by the Legislature in the 2019 session and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Jim Williamson, PRC Administrative Services Division director, sent the fiscal year 2021 budget request to the Department of Finance and Administration and the Legislative Finance Committee on Sept. 3, calling for nearly $120.4 million to operate in fiscal year 2021. That is a roughly 40 percent increase from its 2020 budget of about $86.16 million. The document was obtained by The New Mexican through an open records request.
The commission is requesting $9.8 million from the state’s general fund, a 22 percent increase from the $8 million it was set to receive from the fund for fiscal year 2020. The majority of the commission’s budget comes from “other transfers,” according to the document.
The commission’s workload “significantly increased,” primarily due to a boost in “complex rate cases that are being filed at the PRC in particular (because of) the Energy Transition Act requirements,” the document said. “The changes in the rate making process has significantly changed the way rates are being evaluated in determining future costs analysis and how it will influence that rate increase to consumers.”
The Energy Transition Act creates deadlines to shift New Mexico toward clean energy sources, requiring the state to meet half its energy demand without fossil fuels by 2030 and 100 percent by 2045.
The document describes the act as creating “an unfunded mandate onto PRC,” necessitating at least nine more employees to comply with transitioning to clean energy in New Mexico.
That includes an economist, three certified public accountants, two engineers and three attorneys “needed to comply with the additional filings and reporting as a result of this mandate.” The commission also is looking to hire a hazardous materials inspector “due to the increase in oil and other existing hazmat cargo” being shipped — and to be shipped — by train across the state, according to the request.
The executive and legislative branches will take the PRC’s budget request into account as they each make a budget recommendation for the agency to lawmakers ahead of January’s session.
PRC Commissioner Cynthia Hall said she has not yet seen the budget document, but said the commission has been understaffed for years.
“We definitely need to add staff in some very significant positions,” she said. “We have really been kind of underfunded over the last administration, as a lot of other state agencies have. Our salaries aren’t very high. It’s very hard … if you don’t offer enough money. So, that’s been a problem, too. We don’t have the budget to be competitive.”
Ron Darnell, Public Service Company of New Mexico senior vice president, said the utility doesn’t have an opinion on the commission’s budget request, “but is generally supportive of them having adequate resources to properly analyze and evaluate regulatory cases.
“With the tremendous changes and pace of those changes in just the energy industry alone, the Public Regulation Commission needs the financial and human resources to carry out their important public functions of good oversight of the industries they regulate,” Darnell said. .
Reporter Jens Erik Gould contributed to this report.