As the prospect of California-style rolling blackouts face New Mexicans in the summers to come, state regulators asked the three largest electric utility companies how each is planning to avoid such incidents over the next two years.

The state Public Regulation Commission met with executives from Public Service Company of New Mexico, El Paso Electric and Southwestern Public Service Co. in a special meeting Thursday.

The electric providers shared their plans to provide more electricity and curb demand during peak periods of summer 2023 and 2024 due to potential supply shortages.

Popular in the Community