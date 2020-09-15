The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on Tuesday started moving more than a decade's worth of files, filing cabinets, desks, chairs and other furniture from its longtime offices in the downtown PERA Building to storage units on Cerrillos Road.
The utility regulator was told in March it would have to vacate the space to make way for the state's new Early Childhood Education and Care Department, and officials struggled for months to secure emergency funding for a new home.
But the commission's stuff might not have to languish in storage for long.
Under a pending lease agreement, the agency may be able to move its equipment and some staff to a new office as soon as January, PRC chief of staff Jason Montoya said Tuesday.
The new office likely will be at the Bokum Building on West Palace Avenue in downtown Santa Fe, listed for sale online for just under $2 million. The PRC is hoping to lease space for about 40 to 50 employees there, Montoya said.
The state Board of Finance, within the Department of Finance and Administration, approved a roughly $142,000 grant Tuesday to cover the cost of a lease agreement for the agency from January through June 2021.
The Bokum Building is the former office space of the Santa Fe County Commission. A proposed lease agreement between the building's private owner and the PRC was filed with the grant request the finance board approved, Montoya said.
"We figure January seems appropriate on when we would need space to do official business and allow us to proceed with doing our jobs, basically," he added.
Montoya said the PRC is asking for an additional $300,000 to cover other costs related to the move and new expenses related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The finance board tabled a request in July for roughly $500,000 to cover the same costs.
The commission, meanwhile, is having to tighten its belt following a budget cut of about 4 percent for the current fiscal year — largely due to the financial tumult spurred by the pandemic and a slumped oil and gas market — and another 5 percent cut in its spending plan for fiscal year 2022.
A hiring freeze also is in effect at the PRC, Montoya said.
In March, commissioners expressed frustration with the Lujan Grisham administration's order to vacate their longtime office, where they’ve held public meetings and conducted business since 2009.
The state General Services Department originally instructed the commission to vacate the PERA Building, near the state Capitol on Paseo de Peralta, by the end of June, but it later granted the agency more time.
"We have agreed to vacate by Sept. 30," Montoya said.
"It's just been extremely overwhelming because this isn't something I do on a daily basis — coordinating a move of this magnitude," he said.
Staff who have been working remotely during the pandemic had to return to the offices to pack up their personal belongings, files and reference materials, he said.
"Having to move twice is unfortunate," Montoya said.
"It would have been nice if we could have worked out a situation if we could have just moved once, but it is what it is."
