As interviews for the Public Regulation Commission continue, answers to important questions about the newly amended state regulatory body remain unclear.
Chiefly, will the governor have the authority to fire commissioners at will?
The assistant attorney general says “yes.” Others say “no.”
A seven-member nominating committee has narrowed the field of prospective commissioners from more than 60 applicants to 15 finalists, four of whom sat for interviews with the committee Tuesday. Interviews of the remaining candidates resume this week. By Nov. 14, the committee is tasked with presenting at least five nominees to the governor, who will appoint three to serve terms of two, four and six years on the commission.
The committee awaits a formal opinion from Attorney General Hector Balderas on whether commissioners will serve “at the pleasure of the governor.”
Committee Chairman and State House Speaker Brian Egolf requested the formal opinion on Oct. 19, attorney general spokeswoman Jerri Mares said.
The opinion will “provide lengthy analysis in relation to how [commissioners] may be removed from office,” Mares said Wednesday, although she didn’t indicate when it would be issued.
Egolf, during the committee’s Tuesday meeting, expressed hope an answer from the attorney general would come before the Nov. 14 deadline.
In the Oct. 19 letter to Balderas, Egolf requested his office conduct “a broad review of the laws of New Mexico” relating to the removal of not just commissioners but public officers in general.
Egolf wrote the notion commissioners will serve at the pleasure of the governor “is contrary to legislative intent in passing the legislation regarding the new PRC.”
The constitutional amendment to remake the commission from a five-person, elected body into a three-member body appointed by the governor was debated by the Legislature and voted into law as a ballot measure in November 2020. The amendment specifies circumstances by which “a commission member may be removed by impeachment.”
“The people of New Mexico deserve to receive what they thought they were voting for: an independent PRC,” Egolf’s letter the attorney general states.
Egolf was not available Friday to comment on the issue.
Assistant Attorney General Karla Soloria wrote in a Sept. 28 memo to the committee that commissioners “serve at the pleasure of the Governor, meaning they can be removed by the Governor without any specified cause.”
In the answer to the committee’s inquiry, Soloria cited the state Constitution’s provisions regarding governor-appointed positions, adding that in the potential removal of a commissioner under the amended law, the governor “need not make charges, give notice, or accord a hearing.”
The interpretation has raised concern among clean energy advocates worried that possible removal would inject even more politics into the regulatory body.
“Unfortunately, the AG’s opinion just gets this wrong,” said Noah Long, an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “I’m really glad that Speaker Egolf has asked them to revisit that opinion.”
Long said the integrity of the newly appointed agency would rely, critically, on its independence.
He believes the memo from the assistant attorney general represented a misreading of the constitutional amendment.
“The section that created the appointment by the governor also created a single process for removal, which is by impeachment,” he said, adding that the amendment includes specific, staggered terms for commissioners, unlike other appointed offices.
Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, agreed with Long’s view, saying the whole point of staggered terms on the commission was to avoid one governor filling all three seats at one time.
“We can’t just have a governor coming in and cleaning house, and the law is written to support that view,” Feibelman said. “Our hope is that with a formal opinion by the AG that will be clarified.”
Feibelman also expressed the Sierra Club chapter’s disapproval of potential appointments of out-of-state candidates to the commission, touching on another inquiry to the attorney general from the nominating committee.
Soloria advised “the Committee may include nominees who are not New Mexico residents provided that the nominee list otherwise meets the requirement that nominees be from at least three different counties of the state.”
In previous years, New Mexico residency was a requirement, given that commissioners were elected by voters. Of the nominating committee’s 15 finalists for the commission, at least two are from out of state: Gabriel Aguilera of Washington, D.C., and Glen Lyons of Houston. According to application materials, 11 of the finalists reside in Santa Fe or Albuquerque, leaving two from counties other than Santa Fe or Bernalillo.
“The reality is that there are only three positions and New Mexico’s energy landscape and geographic politics are very particular,” Feibelman said. “It would be one thing to have someone who grew up here and studied here to come back, but we would not be supportive of a candidate who does not live in New Mexico serving on the commission.”
Otherwise, both Feibelman and Long expressed approval of the nominating committee’s process so far, with Long calling it “the most in-depth process for selecting and nominating commissioners in the country” to his knowledge.
On Tuesday, the nominating committee conducted hourlong interviews with four of the 15 finalists: Ward Camp, Kenneth Costello, Cynthia Hall and Arthur O’Donnell.
Committee members asked questions regarding which length of term each candidate would prefer; what sorts of qualifications and backgrounds they would prefer to see in fellow appointees; what kinds of external factors, if any, should be considered in cases and what they would hope to be remembered for after their term is over.
Camp, who ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the commission in 2004, touted his career in consulting on grid modernization, particularly advanced metering technology, and referred to himself as “fairly fluent in the regulatory process.” He said he wished to get away from the idea of “ratepayers” and move toward the notion of utility “customers” having choices.
Camp said historically, polluting plants have been built in poor communities, adding “I would strive for all voices to be heard.”
Regulatory economist and consultant Costello — who has self-proclaimed “free-market tendencies” — said he wished to remove barriers from utilities’ path to innovation, saying “one of the problems with regulation is that it doesn’t provide incentives for utilities to innovate.”
Egolf questioned Costello about his past writings on energy regulation for the Rio Grande Foundation and in publications such as Public Utilities Fortnightly. In recent articles, Costello criticized New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act as well as solar subsidies.
Costello called some of the state’s policies to target renewables “inefficient.” He said he would prefer intellectual diversity on the commission, adding that he would “ask tough questions that maybe wouldn’t have been asked if I weren’t there.”
Hall is the lone current commissioner seeking a position on the commission in 2023, saying it’s been her “favorite job.”
During her interview with the committee, she said she wished to “keep the momentum going” on the state’s energy transition and serve for two years to act as a transitional person for the new commission.
Hall said she hoped new commissioners would not be dissuaded from fulfilling their obligations due to utilities’ challenges to the commission’s new rules on resource planning, procurement and community solar.
“I want to stay the course,” Hall said. “I think the worst thing would be for us to to have a whole new commission come in and say, ‘Well this is a mess; we need to just, like, back off some of this language and settle these cases.’ That’s not what should be done right now.”