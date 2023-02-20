A veteran of the state Attorney General's Office has been named chief of staff for the reconstituted Public Regulation Commission.
Cholla Khoury began work on Monday. According to a news release announcing her appointment, she will provide administrative oversight, including supervision of division directors and other key staff members. The chief of staff also gives recommendations to commissioners and has management roles in budget and personnel matters.
"I'm excited to be a part of this team," Khoury said in an interview Monday, "and I think we're in an exciting time."
Khoury said she thought it was too early to comment on goals for the commission staff, but added recent changes to the makeup of the panel would not affect her approach to the role.
"I view my job as making sure the agency has the best opportunity to do the best work for the people of New Mexico, and I don't think that changes regardless of the commission," she said.
Khoury succeeds former commission chief of staff Wayne Propst, who was appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to head the state Department of Finance and Administration in December 2022.
Khoury has worked in the state Attorney General's Office since 2010, most recently as chief deputy attorney general of Civil Affairs and as director of the Consumer and Environmental Protection Division.
While with the AG's Office, she oversaw attorneys and paralegals in the Utilities Division, which was regularly involved in proceedings before the commission, according to her résumé,.
Khoury received a bachelor's degree from Briar Cliff University and her law degree from Drake University. Both are in Iowa.
Khoury was put forth as one of nine nominees for the new, three-member commission last fall, but was not selected by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Khoury wrote in her application materials that she was a registered Democrat and held "no financial interest in a public utility regulated by the Commission or in any other jurisdiction."
Starting in 2023, the commission switched to a governor-appointed, three-member body. It previously was an elected post with five members.