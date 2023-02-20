A veteran of the state Attorney General's Office has been named chief of staff for the reconstituted Public Regulation Commission.

Cholla Khoury began work on Monday. According to a news release announcing her appointment, she will provide administrative oversight, including supervision of division directors and other key staff members. The chief of staff also gives recommendations to commissioners and has management roles in budget and personnel matters.

"I'm excited to be a part of this team," Khoury said in an interview Monday, "and I think we're in an exciting time." 